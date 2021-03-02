Global Frozen Bakery Market Report Analyzes Statistics At The Regional And Country Levels and Forecast 2019-2030

Bakery products are becoming the new food staple with the changing needs and modern lifestyle. The diversified range of products has contributed to fulfilling the day-to-day basic needs of the consumers. The growing tendency towards a healthy lifestyle and consumption of nutritious food has led the bakers to offer healthier options. Popular bakery products include bread, pastries, doughnuts, cookies, which are prepared by using a mixture of cereal-based flour (especially wheat) with sugar, salt, yeast, water. population from the same income group can afford bakery products and due to their convenience and accessibility, they lie under the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). All types of food products can be frozen except some, bakery products can also be frozen with a shelf life of 1 week to 3 months and even more. Shelf life depends upon the type of product and freezer.

Global frozen bakery products market to surpass USD million by 2030. global frozen bakery products market is anticipated to grow on the back of increasing demand for ready-made, easy to use/bake, tasty, convenient, and healthy food products. Expansion in potential demand for frozen bakery products is expected to rise in Asia-Pacific market due to the rise in purchasing power parity and disposable income of the growing population. Moderate competition is witnessed due to the existence of several small- and large-scale firms. The frozen bakery products market has been characterized based on segments by product type, claim, distribution channel, technology, and region. Consumer demand depends on many factors like price, tastes, and preferences like quality, nutritional value, good taste of the products, also, easy and instant delicacies that take less time for preparation since baking from scratch is a highly labor-intensive task and time-consuming, the frozen bakery product market is gaining popularity amongst consumers by providing them with a convenient range of products.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-513

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Key Players

Grupo Bimbo S.A.V de C.V.

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.

JAB holding Company

ARYZTA AG

Tyson

Associated British Foods plc

Mondelez International

Dr. August Oetker KG

Europastry, S.A

Nestle, S.A

Conagra Brands

Campbell

Schwan

Kellogg Company

Kuchenmeister GmbH

La Lorraine Bakery Group

Südzucker Group

Kobeya

Flowers Foods Inc

Orkla

Palermo Villa

Other Prominent Players

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Segments

Bread segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-29

Global Frozen Bakery Market is segmented by product type into Bread, Cake and Pastries, Cookies and Other. The bread segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to increasing demand because of its wide range of variables such as whole wheat bread, multigrain bread, gluten-free bread which has provided with healthier options to the consumers. However, its market dominance is challenged by other bakery products such as cookies and cakes, and pastries which have witnessed rapid growth in recent years and are expected to continue to expand in the forthcoming years.

Organic segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-29

Global frozen bakery market is segmented by the type of claim into Gluten-free, Organic, Sugar-free, Low calories, and Others. The Organic segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. The organic segment is a healthier alternative which only makes the use of natural ingredients and does not use chemical compounds in the production of products, thus, making it healthy and nutritious. The gluten-free segment is also anticipated to grow rapidly with the rising numbers of gluten-sensitivity in the consumers.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global frozen bakery product market is also segmented by distribution channels into Specialty stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, and Artisan Bakers. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. The supermarkets/hypermarkets conveniently provide a wide range of variety of products at the same place, also, it provides product scanning for authenticity, proper contents, and packaging which is highly preferable by most consumers.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected]

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-513

Market Dynamics: Global Frozen Bakery Products Market

Drivers

Increasing demand for frozen bakery products in the household sector

Consumer preferences are changing towards convenient products which are leading to a rise in the frozen bakery products industry. Consumers prefer convenient products as they are instant and easy to grab in the breakfast, especially, working women also consider to opt for ready to use bakery products since it is time-saving, healthy, and has a reasonable price which is another driving factor of the market growth. Besides, in Asia-Pacific region, the rising demand for frozen bakery products has been observed as people have less time to spend on baking foods.

Rising demand for frozen bakery products by the foodservice industry

The growth of cafes and foodservice outlets has led to rising demand for frozen bakery products by the foodservice industry food foodservice industry includes all those businesses that prepare food and ensure its availability outside the homes like cafes, restaurants, ants, and cafeterias of school, hospitals, office etc. It is convenient to store and freeze bakery products for a longer duration of time, minimizes extra costs of labor due to the options like ready to bake and ready to thaw.

Restraints

Traditional freshly baked products and high electricity consumption

Freshly baked products are still preferred by most consumers over frozen products, as they believe in consuming on-the-spot processed bakery products considering them to be much healthier. Frozen bakery products also require a need to freeze to ensure at a certain temperature which sometimes also leads to higher electricity bills.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/global-frozen-bakery-market/513

Global Optical Coatings Market: Regions

Europe segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-29

Global frozen bakery product market is segmented by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Geographically, Europe is likely to dominate the market due to the higher demand for gluten-free, whole-wheat, high-fiber, trans-fat products. The well-established bakery market promotes innovation and new product development and have strengthened the supply chain, product array, and distribution channels. Expansion in potential demand of frozen bakery products is expected to rise in Asia-Pacific market due to the rise in purchasing power parity and disposable income of the growing population

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-513

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]