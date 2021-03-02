Global Fiberglass Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Demands, Growth, Production, Supply, Sales & Investments – China Jushi, Owens Corning, Taishan, Chongqing Polycomp, Nippon

“

Latest Research Report on Global Fiberglass Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global Fiberglass market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Fiberglass market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Fiberglass market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Fiberglass market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Fiberglass market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Fiberglass market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Fiberglass market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Fiberglass market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Fiberglass market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. China Jushi Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG), Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Fiberglass market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Fiberglass market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Fiberglass market.

Global Fiberglass Market is valued approximately at USD 11.00 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fiberglass is reinforced plastic material, processed into sheets or fibers in a resin matrix. It is easy to handle, lightweight, compressive strength and has moderate tensile. Fiberglass is used in various applications including storage tanks, piping, filament winding, composites, insulations, and house building. The extensive use of fiberglass in the construction & infrastructure industry and increased use of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on 10th February 2020, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that 3.2 million houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), out of the total sanctioned 1.03 crore houses in India. Furthermore, the strategic alliance such as product launch, acquisition, merger and others by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 18th December 2018, Jushi India Fiberglass (China’s Jushi Group) invested around USD 246 million for the establishment of fiberglass manufacturing plant at Talegaon in Maharashtra, India. This construction plant has the capacity to manufacture 1 lakh tons along with 600 engineers employed. However, issues in the glass wool recycling, fluctuations raw material prices, challenges of the production process is the major factor restraining the growth of global Fiberglass market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Fiberglass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing focus on emission control policies and the growing demand for ecofriendly products have led to technological advancements in the field of composites.

Major market player included in this report are:

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Johns Manville Corp.

Pfg Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Glass Type:

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

S-Glass

AR-Glass

H-Glass

Others

By Resin Type:

Thermoset Resins

Thermoplastic Resins

By Product Type:

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

Others

By Application:

Composites

Insulation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fiberglass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you.

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Fiberglass market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Fiberglass market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Fiberglass market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

