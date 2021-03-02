Global Family Entertainment Centers Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Investments, Developments, Trends & Opportunities – Dave & Buster’s, CEC, Cinergy, KidZania, Scene 75

“

Latest Research Report on Global Family Entertainment Centers Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global Family Entertainment Centers market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Family Entertainment Centers market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Family Entertainment Centers market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Family Entertainment Centers market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Family Entertainment Centers market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Family Entertainment Centers market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Family Entertainment Centers market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Family Entertainment Centers market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Family Entertainment Centers market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers and more – all the leading players operating in the global Family Entertainment Centers market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Family Entertainment Centers market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Family Entertainment Centers market.

Global Family Entertainment Centers Market is valued approximately USD 23.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Family/indoor entertainment centers (FECs) are entertainment zones or small amusement parks that engaged family in big and small cities. Family Entertainment Centers has various amusement options including video games, gaming consoles, arcades, children’s rides, soft play areas, redemption machines, indoor playground systems, skill-based machine games, and games based on virtual and augmented reality. FECs also host private celebrations such as corporate events and birthday parties which in result attracts huge customers. The rising technological advancements in Family Entertainment Centers such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) games that are highly trending among adults drive the demand of the market. Also, increase in per-capita disposable income, expansion of commercial infrastructures and upsurge in the integration of food & beverages in the entertainment zones due to rising availability of different food options for kids as well as adults encourages the growth of Family Entertainment Centers Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 24th August 2018, KidZania Kuala Lumpur introduced KidZ & Tech 3.0., allows kids to interact with tools and programmes that utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics. This technology will provide smart learning to kids with an entertaining Emoji Scavenger Hunt activity, also enjoyed by whole family. However, high capital investments in establishing the FECs is the major factor restraining the growth of global Family Entertainment Centers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Family Entertainment Centers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies, well-established infrastructure and presence of key market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Cinergy Entertainment

KidZania

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

The Walt Disney Company

Lucky Strike Entertainment

FunCity

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Visitor Demographics:

Families with Children (0-8)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young adults (20-25)

Adults (Ages 25+)

Facility Size:

Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

1 to 10 acres

10 to 30 acres

Over 30 acres

By Revenue Source:

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertisement

Others

By Application:

Arcade Studios

AR and VR Gaming Zones

Physical Play Activities

Skill/Competition Games

Others

By Type:

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Family Entertainment Centers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

