Global Epigenomics Market || keyplayers Accent Therapeutics, Active Motif, Base genomics, Bluebird bio, 4SC and others.

The Global Epigenomics Market accounted for US$ 1.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.9 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, the epigenome is made up of chemical compounds and proteins that can attach to DNA and direct such actions as turning genes on or off, controlling the production of proteins in particular cells. When epigenomic compounds attach to DNA and modify its function, they are said to have “marked” the genome. These marks do not change the sequence of the DNA. Rather, they change the way cells use the DNA’s instructions. Although all cells in the body contain essentially the same genome, the DNA marked by chemical tags on the DNA and histones gets rearranged when cells become specialized. The epigenome can also change throughout a person’s lifetime.

The report " Global Epigenomics Market, By Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services), By Field of Application (Diagnosis, R&D, Pharmaceuticals), By Disease (Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disease, CVD and Others ), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation & Acetylation, MicroRNA Modification, Large Non Coding RNA, Chromatin Structures Others), By End User (CRO, Academics, Research lab), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2030"

Key Highlights:

According to the News medical life science, Researchers from the Johns Hopkins departments of pathology and oncology, the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and 18 other centers around the U.S. and Poland have clarified the contribution of key cancer-associated genes, proteins and signaling pathways in these cancers, while proposing possible new treatment avenues.

According to the News medical life science, now researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have created 3D maps of how enhancer sequences and genes interact in several types of immune cells. Their new study in Nature Genetics opens the door to understanding individual risk for diseases from asthma to cancer.

Analyst View:

Epigenomics is the systematic analysis of the global state of gene expression not attributable to mutational changes in the underlying DNA genome. An organism has multiple, cell type-specific, epigenomes comprising epigenetic marks such as DNA methylation, histone modification and specifically positioned nucleosomes. There are many advancement in this. For instance, according to the Nature research news on 15 February 2021, joint profiling of histone modifications and transcriptome in single cells from mouse brain was done. These all advancement boost this market rapidly.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Epigenomics Market accounted for US$ 1.2billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%. The Global Epigenomics Market is segmented based on the product, field of application, disease, technology, end-users and region.

By product, the Global Epigenomics Market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services.

By field of application, the market is segmented in Diagnosis, R&D and Pharmaceuticals.

By disease, the Global Epigenomics Market is segmented into Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disease, CVD and Others.

By technology, the Global Epigenomics Market is segmented into DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation & Acetylation, MicroRNA Modification, Large Non Coding RNA, Chromatin Structures and Others

By end user, the Global Epigenomics Market is segmented into CRO, Academics, Research lab.

By region, the Global Epigenomics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the epigenomics market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Epigenomics Market include Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Ag, Abcam, Accent Therapeutics, Active Motif, Base genomics, Bluebird bio, 4SC and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Ag, Abcam, Accent Therapeutic, Active Motif, Base genomics, Bluebird bio, 4SC

