Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments ||Players- Asahi Kasei Corporation, 3M, BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Smith & Nephew

Emergency medical services (EMS) market is expected to reach USD 42.33 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

KEY INITIATIVES BY MARKET PLAYERS DURING COVID-19

Various organizations are taking initiatives to create awareness and to make ambulance services available in developing countries.

For instance,

Ambulancezorg Nederland is one of the Dutch state ambulance service organizations. It provides assistance to the country’s Regional Ambulance Services (RAVs).

In addition, in developing and industrialized countries, the number of air ambulance services has grown due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. These ambulances are prepared with defined medical equipment that allows the transport of wounded or sick patients safely and easily over remote areas or long distances. In addition, along with patient-specific flight medicine, it has trained medical practitioners, tracking roles and medical equipment that effectively contribute to business development.

For instance,

IIT Madras-incubated start-up builds a portable hospital unit to treat patients with viruses: A start-up from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has established a portable hospital unit. With the support of four persons, this portable hospital can be built anywhere within only two hours. The name of the portable ambulance unit built by Modulus Housing is ‘MediCAB’.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

3M

BD

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Scope and Market Size

Emergency medical services (EMS) market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The progress among segments helps in analysing niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the emergency medical services (EMS) market can be segmented as patient monitoring systems, life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient handling equipment, personal protection equipment, wound care consumables, infection control supplies and others

On the basis of application segment, the emergency medical services (EMS) market can be segmented into trauma injuries, oncology, cardiac care, respiratory care and other

On the basis of end user, the emergency medical services (EMS) market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others

Key Pointers Covered in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

