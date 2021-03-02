Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market worth US$ XX Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 3.40%
Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market By Application (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), By Motor Type (AC Motor, and DC Motor), Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market By Application (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), By Motor Type (AC Motor, and DC Motor), Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is projected to grow from US $ $6.01 billion in 2019 to US $XX billion by 2029. Some favourable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates and other non-financial benefits for buying an electric car such factor boost target market growth. Additionally, the manufacturer is introducing a new vehicle range, improved availability of charging infrastructure and proactive participation by automotive OEMs such factor drives the target market growth. However the lack of charging infrastructure restrain the target market. Additionally the government strict regulation for using EV with a ban on the diesel engine will provide a great opportunity to the target market.
Key Highlights:
- In October 2019 Valeo partners with Dana for hybrid and electric vehicles, under this agreement, the components to be produced, including an electric motor and an inverter.
- In July 2019 ZF presents new electric 2-speed drive solution for passenger cars. This new 2-speed drive consumes less energy, which extends range by up to five per cent when compared to a one-speed unit.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on technology, by deployment, and region.
- By application global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles
- By motor type global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is classified into ac motor and dc motor
- By vehicle type global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is classified into the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and pure electric vehicle (PEV))
- By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the electric motor for the electric vehicle market. This is an attribute to the growing Motor Type of the electric vehicle in an emerging country such as India and China. Europe accounted for the significant share in the target market for instance according to IEA.ORG to Europe accounted for 24% of the global fleet.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market, By Application (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), By Motor Type (AC Motor, and DC Motor), Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
Link: https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Electric-Motor-for-Electric-4016
The key players operating the global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market involves Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp, Airmaster Fan Company Inc., Continental Blower LLC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, DongKun Industrial Co. Ltd, Flakt Woods Group SA, Gardner Denver Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Howden Group Ltd, and Loren Cook Company.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4016
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years Considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Industry Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, Motor Type
- Market Snippet, Motor Type
- Market Snippet, Vehicle Type
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Passenger Cars
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Commercial Vehicles
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market, Motor Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- AC Motor
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- DC Motor
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market, Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Motor Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Motor Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Motor Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Motor Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Motor Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Aisin Seiki Co Ltd
-
-
- Company Overview
-
-
-
-
-
- Motor Type Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Business Strategies
-
-
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Hitachi Automotive System
- DENSO Corporatio
- Aptiv PLC
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp
- Magna International
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- BMW AG
- Nissan Motor Co Ltd
- Tesla Inc.
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights
Email- [email protected]