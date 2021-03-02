Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market worth US$ XX Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 3.40%

The report “Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market By Application (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), By Motor Type (AC Motor, and DC Motor), Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is projected to grow from US $ $6.01 billion in 2019 to US $XX billion by 2029. Some favourable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates and other non-financial benefits for buying an electric car such factor boost target market growth. Additionally, the manufacturer is introducing a new vehicle range, improved availability of charging infrastructure and proactive participation by automotive OEMs such factor drives the target market growth. However the lack of charging infrastructure restrain the target market. Additionally the government strict regulation for using EV with a ban on the diesel engine will provide a great opportunity to the target market.

Key Highlights:

In October 2019 Valeo partners with Dana for hybrid and electric vehicles, under this agreement, the components to be produced, including an electric motor and an inverter.

In July 2019 ZF presents new electric 2-speed drive solution for passenger cars. This new 2-speed drive consumes less energy, which extends range by up to five per cent when compared to a one-speed unit.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on technology, by deployment, and region.

By application global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles

By motor type global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is classified into ac motor and dc motor

By vehicle type global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market is classified into the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and pure electric vehicle (PEV))

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the electric motor for the electric vehicle market. This is an attribute to the growing Motor Type of the electric vehicle in an emerging country such as India and China. Europe accounted for the significant share in the target market for instance according to IEA.ORG to Europe accounted for 24% of the global fleet.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle Market, By Application (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), By Motor Type (AC Motor, and DC Motor), Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The key players operating the global Electric Motor for Electric Vehicle market involves Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp, Airmaster Fan Company Inc., Continental Blower LLC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, DongKun Industrial Co. Ltd, Flakt Woods Group SA, Gardner Denver Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Howden Group Ltd, and Loren Cook Company.

