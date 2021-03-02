Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Solutions, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Apple, Cisco Systems, Blackboard, IBM, Dell EMC

“

The global EdTech and Smart Classroom market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the EdTech and Smart Classroom market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the EdTech and Smart Classroom market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on EdTech and Smart Classroom market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the EdTech and Smart Classroom market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the EdTech and Smart Classroom market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the EdTech and Smart Classroom market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is valued approximately at USD 73.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. EdTech and Smart Classroom includes the adoption of advanced teaching methods that include white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks etc., for better understanding of students and also appreciates student to learn new technology. EdTech and Smart Classroom is a combination of learning modes, educational products, and applications. The growing technological advancements in educational sector as well as replacement of traditional classroom teaching methods with EdTech and Smart Classroom has driven the demand for this market. The rising government investment in education sector, growing adoption of eLearning solutions and rising use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning in smart learning, encourages the growth of EdTech and Smart Classroom Market. For instance: as per Union Budget 2020-21, Indian government invested around USD 8.56 billion (Rs 59,845 crore) for Department of School Education and Literacy. Thus, government initiatives and investment will further drive the demand for EdTech and Smart Classrooms. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliances by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th May 2020, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), launched Open P-TECH digital platform, content in English, Portuguese and Spanish. It is a free digital education platform, offers training in technologies such as AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity, along with professional skills, like design thinking etc., specially designed for workplace learning and digital skills. However, increasing cyberattacks on educational institutes and enterprises to raise data security and privacy concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global EdTech and Smart Classroom market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of economically and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada, and emerging technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Dell EMC

Google, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Instructure, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware:

Interactive Displays

Interactive Projectors

Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Education System:

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

By Enabling Technology:

Gamification

Analytics

ERP

Security

Advanced Technology

By End User:

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Education System, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Dynamics

3.1.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Hardware 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Interactive Displays

5.4.2.Interactive Projectors

Chapter 6.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Deployment Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-Premises

6.4.2.Cloud

Chapter 7.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Education System

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Education System, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Education System 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Learning Management System

7.4.2.Student Information System

7.4.3.Classroom Assessment System

7.4.4.Classroom Collaboration System

7.4.5.Classroom Management System

7.4.6.Document Management System

7.4.7.Student Response System

7.4.8.Talent Management System

Chapter 8.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Enabling Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Enabling Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Gamification

8.4.2.Analytics

8.4.3.ERP

8.4.4.Security

8.4.5.Advanced Technology

Chapter 9.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by End User

9.1.Market Snapshot

9.2.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Kindergarten

9.4.2.K-12

9.4.3.Higher Education

Chapter 10.Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Regional Analysis

10.1.EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2.North America EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.2.1.U.S. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.2.1.1. Hardware breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2.Deployment Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3.Education System breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4.Enabling Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5.End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2.Canada EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.3.Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Snapshot

10.3.1.U.K. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.3.2.Germany EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.3.3.France EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.3.4.Spain EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.3.5.Italy EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.3.6.Rest of Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.4.Asia-Pacific EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Snapshot

10.4.1.China EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.4.2.India EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.4.3.Japan EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.4.4.Australia EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.4.5.South Korea EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.5.Latin America EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Snapshot

10.5.1.Brazil EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.5.2.Mexico EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

10.6.Rest of The World EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

Chapter 11.Competitive Intelligence

11.1.Top Market Strategies

11.2.Company Profiles

11.2.1. Apple Inc.

11.2.1.1.Key Information

11.2.1.2.Overview

11.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4.Product Summary

11.2.1.5.Recent Developments

11.2.2.Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.2.3.Blackboard Inc.

11.2.4.International Business Machines Corporation

11.2.5.Dell EMC

11.2.6.Google, LLC

11.2.7.Microsoft Corporation

11.2.8.Oracle Corporation

11.2.9.SAP SE

11.2.10.Instructure Inc.

Chapter 12.Research Process

12.1.Research Process

12.1.1.Data Mining

12.1.2.Analysis

12.1.3.Market Estimation

12.1.4.Validation

12.1.5.Publishing

12.2.Research Attributes

12.3.Research Assumption

