Global Digital Payments Market worth US$ 4004.95 billion 2019 with a CAGR of 13.8%

The report “Global Digital Payments Market, By Mode of Payment (Point of Sale (Contact Payment, Contactless Payment, and Bank Cards) and Digital Wallets (Digital Currencies and Net Banking)), By End-user Industry (Retail, Banking and Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Global digital payments market accounted for US$ 4004.95 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 13.8%. Growth in the number of customer-centric applications, increased focus on omnichannel payment mode, and expansion of the E-commerce industry globally, are the major factor driving growth of the global digital payments market. In addition, robust proliferation of the internet and increasing investments by internet service providers has upsurge growth of the target market. According to Best VPN organization, in 2017 there was 600% increase in cyber-attacks. The U.S. is the most affected nation by coordinated cyber-attacks, experiencing 303 attacks from 2015 to 2017, followed by India, which faced 133, and Japan hit by 87. Nevertheless, contact less payment method is an alternative payment channel which is creating major trend for the growth of the global market. It deals with short-range wireless technologies, such as near field communication (NFC) or radio frequency identification (RFID), to securely complete payments between a contactless card and contactless-enabled PoS terminal.

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, Apple has launched Apple card, an innovative, new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers. Apple Card is built into the Apple Wallet app on iPhone. It helps customers to lead a healthier financial life.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global digital payments market accounted for US$ 4004.95 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of mode of payment, end-user industry, and region.

Based on mode of payment, the global digital payments market is segmented into mode of payment and digital wallets. Mode of payment is further bifurcated into contact payment, contactless payment, and bank cards. Digital wallets are also further segmented into digital currencies and net banking.

Based on end-user industry, the global market is segmented into retail, banking and financial service, telecommunication, government, transportation, and others.

Based on region, North America is accounted to estimate for the largest share of the global digital payment market. Expansion of the mobile commerce industry in North America and well-developed digital economy are the key factors contributing to the growth of the global market in this region. In addition, implementation of digital payment solutions by the organizations in this region leads to rising trend of mobile app purchases, mobile Person-to-Person (P2P), and mobile bill payments.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Payments Market, By Mode of Payment (Point of Sale (Contact Payment, Contactless Payment, and Bank Cards) and Digital Wallets (Digital Currencies and Net Banking)), By End-user Industry (Retail, Banking and Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Digital-Payments-Market-By-3673

The prominent player operating in the global digital payments market includes PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard), Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd), Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited, Stripe Inc., and Alipay.com Co. Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3673

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Mode of Payment Market Snippet, By End-user Industry Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Digital Payments Market, By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Point of Sale Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Contact Payment Contactless Payment Bank Cards

Digital Wallets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Digital Currencies Net Banking



Global Digital Payments Market, By End-user Industry, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Retail Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Banking and Financial Service Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Telecommunication Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Government Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Transportation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others (Media and Entertainment) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Digital Payments Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles PayPal Holdings, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Visa, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview MasterCard Incorporated Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Amazon.com, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Alphabet, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Apple, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd) Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Stripe, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Alipay.com Co. Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]