Global Cyclamate Market Report 2021, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2028 – Arshine Pharmaceutical, Golden Time, Hangzhou Garden, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Tongaat Hulett, Jinyao Ruida (Xuchang) Biology Technology, Foodchem

Cyclamate market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.20% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rapid shift towards healthy lifestyle supported by rising awareness regarding health and nutrition is the factor for the cyclamate market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Cyclamates are generally produced from cyclohexylamine by aniline reduction during the process known as sulfonation. The cyclamate salts such as sodium cyclamate and calcium cyclamate are largely used as non-sweeteners in energy and functional drinks. Also cyclamate is a low-calorie artificial sweetener which is measured to be about 30 times sweeter than normal sugar. It used as a sugar alternate in various products counting candies, chocolates, breakfast cereal, jellies and baked goods.

Global Cyclamate Market Scope and Market Size

Cyclamate market is segmented on the basis of type and end user industry. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the cyclamate market has been segmented into cyclamic acid, sodium cyclamate, calcium cyclamate and others.

The end user industry segment of the cyclamate market has been segmented into food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics and others. Food and beverages segment is expected to lead the market due to the increasing usage of cyclamate as artificial sweetener.

