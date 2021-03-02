Global Cyber Security Market || keyplayers McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, and many other players.

The global cyber security market accounted for US$ 161.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 352.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3%. Cyber security and protection of internet-connected systems including data, software, and hardware against cyber intrusions and attacks undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape. The major players in cyber security market are focused on the product up gradation and establishing partnerships to operate in emerging markets. The demand for real-time solutions and services to safeguard and maintain data, information, program, and networks is projected to boost the global cyber security market in the forecast period.

The report “Global Cyber Security Market, By Component (Solution and Service), By Solution (Data security & privacy service offering, Governance, risk, & compliance, Identity & access management (IAM), Infrastructure security, Unified vulnerability management service offering and others), By Service (Professional and Managed Security), By Security (Application Security, Cloud Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Infrastructure Protection, Network Security and others), By Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), By Organization (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Large Enterprise), By End-Use Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Defense/Government, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In January 2021, Quick Heal has invested US$ 2 million in Israel based cyber security startup L7 Defense to acquire customers in telecom, financial, and IT industries across the US and Europe.

In April 2020, Investcorp Technology Partners acquired Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, which is a cyber-security solution provider to bring its decades of experience to accelerate growth in the cyber security and antivirus industry.

Analyst View

Cyber security and protection of internet-connected systems including data, software, and hardware against cyber intrusions and attacks undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape. Moreover, the rapid increase in cybercrimes, malware, phishing threats, frauds, and vulnerabilities brings the business organization to adopt different cyber security solutions and services which is likely to drive the market growth. The emerging threats landscape in defense, retail, IT, banking, and manufacturing sectors is considered being a prominent factor for the development of cyber security market during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cyber security market accounted for US$ 161.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 352.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3%. The global cyber security market is segmented based on the component, solution, service, security, deployment, organization, end-use application, and region.

By component, the global cyber security market is segmented into a Solution and Service. Service segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share.

By solution, the target market is segmented into Data security & privacy service offering, Governance, risk, & compliance, Identity & access management (IAM), Infrastructure security, Unified vulnerability management service offering, and others.

By the service, the target market is segmented into Professional and Managed Security. Managed security service segment is estimated to register high growth rate owing to rise in threat from conventional rebellious activities.

By the security, the target market is segmented into Application Security, Cloud Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Infrastructure Protection, Network Security, and others.

By the deployment, the target market is segmented into Cloud-based and On-premise. Cloud based deployment segment is estimated to register high CAGR during forecast period.

By the organization, the target market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Large Enterprise.

By the end-use application, the target market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Defense/Government, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and others. Defense/Government application segment is expected to dominate the market.

By region, North America is the worldwide leader in the cyber security market, due to the presence of prominent cyber security vendors along with an increase in stringent policies and standards of government for maintaining data security and privacy in the region. The market is developing steadily mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global cyber security market includes Accenture Inc., Broadcom (Symantec Corporation) Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, L&T Technology Services Limited, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, and many other players.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Cyber Security Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Component Market Snippet, By Solutions Market Snippet, By Service Market Snippet, By Security Market Snippet, By Deployment Market Snippet, By Organizations Market Snippet, By End-user Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Cyber Security Market, By Component, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

Solutions Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Service Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

Data security & privacy service offering vvv Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Governance, risk, & compliance Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Identity & access management (IAM) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Infrastructure security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Unified vulnerability management service offering Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Global Cyber Security Market, By Service, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

Professional Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Managed Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Global Cyber Security Market, By Security, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

Application Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Cloud Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Data Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Endpoint Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Infrastructure Protection Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Network Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Others Overview

Global Cyber Security Market, By Deployment, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

Cloud Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

On premise Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Global Cyber Security Market, By Organization, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Large Enterprise Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Global Cyber Security Market, By End-use Application, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

BFSI Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

IT & Telecom Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Defense/Government Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Energy Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Segment Trends

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Manufacturing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Retail Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2021 – 2029

Global Cyber Security Market, By Region, 2021 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2021 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Security, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-use Application, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2021 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Security, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-use Application, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2021 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Security, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-use Application, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2021 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Security, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-use Application, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2021 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Security, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-use Application, 2021 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2021 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Accenture Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies

Broadcom (Symantec Corporation) Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

IBM Corporation

L&T Technology Services Limited

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

The Last Word Future Impact

