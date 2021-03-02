Global Cushing’s Syndrome Treatment Market || keyplayers

The Global Cushing’s Syndrome Treatment Market accounted for US$ 313.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 676.2 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%%. Cushing’s syndrome is a hormonal disorder caused by high levels of the hormone cortisol in the body. It’s also known as hypercortisolism. Cortisol is produced in adrenal glands, which are on top of your kidneys. It helps the body:

Maintain blood pressure

Regulate blood sugar

Lower inflammation

But when you have too much cortisol, it can throw off your body’s other systems. Most cases of Cushing’s syndrome can be cured, though it may take some time for the symptoms to ease up. The condition is more common in women than in men. It’s most often seen in people aged 25-40.

The report "Global Cushing's Syndrome Treatment Market,) By Treatment(surgery, Radiation Therapy, Medication), By Drug type (Ketoconazole, Etomidate, Pasireotide, and Aminoglutethimide), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Clinics, e-Commerce/Online Pharmacies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Highlights:

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, to normalize the devastating disease effects of hypercortisolemia, it is paramount that successful patient disease management includes individualized, multidisciplinary care, with close collaboration between endocrinologists, neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, and general surgeons. This commentary will focus on recent advances in the medical treatment of Cushing’s, with a focus on newly approved ACTH modulators and glucocorticoid receptor blocker.

According to U.S. food and drug administration on 6th march 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Isturisa (osilodrostat) oral tablets for adults with Cushing’s disease who either cannot undergo pituitary gland surgery or have undergone the surgery but still have the disease. Cushing’s disease is a rare disease in which the adrenal glands make too much of the cortisol hormone. Isturisa is the first FDA-approved drug to directly address this cortisol overproduction by blocking the enzyme known as 11-beta-hydroxylase and preventing cortisol synthesis

According to American association of Neurological surgeon, Cushing’s syndrome (also known as Pituitary Adenomas) account for more than 70% in adults and about 60-70% in children and adolescents. Cushing’s syndrome commonly affects adults aged between 20-50 and is more prevalent in females, accounting for about 70% of all cases.

To overcome this syndrome many key players are coming up with new advancements. For instance, in November 2019, Osilodrostat, which is used for the treatment of patient with Cushing syndrome in adults, received positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Furthermore, on 6th March 2020, Isturisa (osilodrostat) was approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Isturisa (osilodrostat) is an oral tablet used in the patients who cannot go for pituitary gland surgery or has not been curative.

By Treatment(surgery, Radiation Therapy, Medication), By Drug type (Ketoconazole, Etomidate, Pasireotide, and Aminoglutethimide), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Clinics, e-Commerce/Online Pharmacies)

Key Market Insights from the report:

By treatment, the market is segmented in surgery, Radiation Therapy, Medication.

By drug type, the Global Cushing’s Syndrome Treatment Market is segmented into Ketoconazole, Etomidate, Pasireotide, and Aminoglutethimide.

By end-user, the Global Cushing’s Syndrome Treatment Market is segmented into (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Clinics, e-Commerce/Online Pharmacies)

By region, the Global Cushing’s Syndrome Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the Cushing’s syndrome treatment market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global Cushing’s syndrome treatment market include Pfizer, Corcept Therapeutics Inc., Novartis, Strong Bridge Biopharma, Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and HRA Pharma.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

