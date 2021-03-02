Global Culinary Tourism Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth Estimates, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Abercrombie & Kent USA, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Greaves Travel, India Food Tour

“

Latest Research Report on Global Culinary Tourism Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global Culinary Tourism market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Culinary Tourism market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Culinary Tourism market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Culinary Tourism market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Culinary Tourism market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Culinary Tourism market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Culinary Tourism market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Get The Sample Report PDF with TOC & List of Figures @ https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/89622

The global Culinary Tourism market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Culinary Tourism market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Abercrombie & Kent USA, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Greaves Travel, India Food Tour and more – all the leading players operating in the global Culinary Tourism market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Culinary Tourism market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Culinary Tourism market.

Global Culinary Tourism Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Culinary tourism or food tourism is the exploration of culture through food and dishes prepared in that region as dinning out is very common and can be considered as an important part among tourists. Culinary tourism involves cooking classes, food festival, culinary trials, restaurants, and others. The social media acts as a pseudo-travel agent as customers refer reviews and insights detailed on various social networking sites, which are posted by the people who have either stayed or traveled there before. Thus rising tourism and rise in positive impact of social media on travel industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to Condor Ferries report, in Europe the international arrivals was 670 million in 2017 and has risen by 713 million in 2018. Also, it furthers states that 83 million tourists visit France every year which in result makes the country a leading tourist’s destination in the world. The G Adventures offered one day journey for U.S. travelers in Boston on 26/09/2020 and 03/10/2020. Whereas, increase in crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities is the major factor restraining the growth of global Culinary Tourism market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Culinary Tourism market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of a large number of traditional food outlets and easy availability of accommodation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abercrombie & Kent USA

Classic Journeys

G Adventures

Greaves Travel

India Food Tour

ITC Travel Group Limited

The FTC4Lobe Group

The Travel Corporation

Topdeck Travel

Tour Radar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Food Related Activities

Vacation

Restaurants

Food and Agricultural Festivals & Events

by Tour:

Domestic

International

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Culinary Tourism Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Culinary Tourism market.

Explore Complete Report on Culinary Tourism Market @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-culinary-tourism-market-analysis-by-type-food-related-activities-vacation-restaurants-and-food-and-ag/89622

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Culinary Tourism market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Culinary Tourism market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Culinary Tourism market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Culinary Tourism Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Culinary Tourism Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Culinary Tourism Market, by Tour, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Culinary Tourism Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Culinary Tourism Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Culinary Tourism Market Dynamics

3.1.Culinary Tourism Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Culinary Tourism Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Culinary Tourism Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Culinary Tourism Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Culinary Tourism Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Culinary Tourism Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Food Related Activities

5.4.2.Vacation

5.4.3.Restaurants

5.4.4.Food and Agricultural Festivals & Events

Chapter 6.Global Culinary Tourism Market, by Tour

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Culinary Tourism Market by Tour, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Culinary Tourism Market Estimates & Forecasts by Tour 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Culinary Tourism Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Domestic

6.4.2.International

Chapter 7.Global Culinary Tourism Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Culinary Tourism Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Culinary Tourism Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Culinary Tourism Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Online

7.4.2.Offline

Chapter 8.Global Culinary Tourism Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Culinary Tourism Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Culinary Tourism Market

8.2.1.1.U.S. Culinary Tourism Market

8.2.1.2.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Tour breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.4.Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Culinary Tourism Market

8.3.Europe Culinary Tourism Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Culinary Tourism Market

8.3.2.Germany Culinary Tourism Market

8.3.3.France Culinary Tourism Market

8.3.4.Spain Culinary Tourism Market

8.3.5.Italy Culinary Tourism Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Culinary Tourism Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Culinary Tourism Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Culinary Tourism Market

8.4.2.India Culinary Tourism Market

8.4.3.Japan Culinary Tourism Market

8.4.4.Australia Culinary Tourism Market

8.4.5.South Korea Culinary Tourism Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Culinary Tourism Market

8.5.Latin America Culinary Tourism Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Culinary Tourism Market

8.5.2.Mexico Culinary Tourism Market

8.6.Rest of The World Culinary Tourism Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Abercrombie & Kent USA

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Classic Journeys

9.2.3.G Adventures

9.2.4.Greaves Travel

9.2.5.India Food Tour

9.2.6.ITC Travel Group Limited

9.2.7.The FTC4Lobe Group

9.2.8.The Travel Corporation

9.2.9.Topdeck Travel

9.2.10.Tour Radar

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

Send An Enquiry To Request Customization on the Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/enquiry-before-buying/89622

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://marketresearchport.com/