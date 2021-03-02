Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market || keyplayers Japan Kyowa Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd., Korea Cheiljedang Corporation, and Pail Kwang co. Ltd.

Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market accounted for US$ XX million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ XX million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%. Corynebacterium glutamicum has recently been engineered to produce biofuel additives 2-methyl-1-butanol and 3-methyl-1-butanol isomers via the Ehrlich pathway to accumulate 2-keto-3-methylvalerate and 2-ketoisocaproate, respectively. Corynebacterium glutamicum is the most important industrial organism for amino acid production. CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) technology was applied to repress the competing pathways (pgi, pck, and pykgenes) in C. glutamicum, resulting in titer enhancement ratios of l-lysine and l-glutamate production comparable to levels achieved by gene deletion. Also, the same technology was applied for reducing citrate synthase.

The report “ Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Type (S strains and R strains), By Technology (Gene Mapping, CRISPR, Metabolic engineering, Recombinant DNA Technology, and Others) , By End Product (Production of Amino Acid, Nucleic Acids, Alcohol, Diamines, Organic Acid, and Others), By Application (Industrial Applications, Hospitals and Research Lab Applications), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Competitor Analysis, Market Survey and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

Corynebacterium glutamicum is a traditional food-grade industrial microorganism, in which an efficient endotoxin-free recombinant protein expression factory is under development in recent years.

L-Amino acids find various applications in biotechnology. L-Glutamic acid and its salts are used as flavor enhancers. Other L-amino acids are used as food or feed additives, in parenteral nutrition or as building blocks for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Recently on Mar 07, 2018, a novel L-glutamate exporter of C. glutamicum (MscCG2) was discovered and characterized by Laboratory of Systems & Synthetic Biotechnology led by Prof. SUN Jibin and Prof. ZHENG Ping at Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Analyst View:

Corynebacterium glutamicum is known for its role in the industrial production of L-glutamate and L-lysine and as a platform organism for the production of a variety of fine chemicals, biofuels and polymers. The use of engineered strains as a basis for production of acetoin, a widespread food flavor, is proposed. All these new inventions can boost the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “

Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Type (S strains and R strains), By Technology (Gene Mapping, CRISPR, Metabolic engineering, Recombinant DNA Technology, and Others), By End Product (Production of Amino Acid, Nucleic Acids, Alcohol, Diamines, Organic Acid, and Others), By Application (Industrial Applications, Hospitals and Research Lab Applications), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Competitor Analysis, Market Survey and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-corynebacterium-glutamicum-technology-market-4622

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market accounted for US$ XX million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ XX million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%. Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market is segmented based on the Type, Technology, End Product, Application, and Region.

By type, the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market is segmented into S strain and R strain.

By technology, the market is segmented in Production of Gene Mapping, CRISPR, Metabolic engineering, Recombinant DNA Technology, and Others.

By end product, the market is segmented in Production of Amino Acid, Nucleic Acids, Alcohol, Diamines, Organic Acid, and Others.

By application, the market is segmented in Industrial Applications, Hospitals and Research Lab Applications.

By region, the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the corynebacterium glutamicum market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market include BASF AG Degussa, Ajinomoto Co. Ltd., Japan Kyowa Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd., Korea Cheiljedang Corporation, and Pail Kwang co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Request sample;https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4622

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By Technology Market Snippet, By End product Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends



S strains Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 R strains Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Technology 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Gene mapping Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



CRISPR Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Metabolic engineering Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Recombinant DNA Technology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By End product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends



Production of Amino Acid

Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Nucleic Acids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Alcohol Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Diamines Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Organic acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Application 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Industrial application Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Hospitals and Research lab Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030 UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030



China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030 Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030



GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles

Degussa, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd., Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies

Japan Kyowa Fermentation Industry Co., Ltd.

Korea CheilJedang Corporation

Paik Kwang Co., Ltd.

Korea CheilJedang Corporation

BASF AG

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

1 860 531 2701

Email- [email protected]