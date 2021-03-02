Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market || keyplayers Japan Kyowa Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd., Korea Cheiljedang Corporation, and Pail Kwang co. Ltd.
Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market accounted for US$ XX million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ XX million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%. Corynebacterium glutamicum has recently been engineered to produce biofuel additives 2-methyl-1-butanol and 3-methyl-1-butanol isomers via the Ehrlich pathway to accumulate 2-keto-3-methylvalerate and 2-ketoisocaproate, respectively. Corynebacterium glutamicum is the most important industrial organism for amino acid production. CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) technology was applied to repress the competing pathways (pgi, pck, and pykgenes) in C. glutamicum, resulting in titer enhancement ratios of l-lysine and l-glutamate production comparable to levels achieved by gene deletion. Also, the same technology was applied for reducing citrate synthase.
The report “ Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Type (S strains and R strains), By Technology (Gene Mapping, CRISPR, Metabolic engineering, Recombinant DNA Technology, and Others) , By End Product (Production of Amino Acid, Nucleic Acids, Alcohol, Diamines, Organic Acid, and Others), By Application (Industrial Applications, Hospitals and Research Lab Applications), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Competitor Analysis, Market Survey and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
- Corynebacterium glutamicum is a traditional food-grade industrial microorganism, in which an efficient endotoxin-free recombinant protein expression factory is under development in recent years.
- L-Amino acids find various applications in biotechnology. L-Glutamic acid and its salts are used as flavor enhancers. Other L-amino acids are used as food or feed additives, in parenteral nutrition or as building blocks for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.
- Recently on Mar 07, 2018, a novel L-glutamate exporter of C. glutamicum (MscCG2) was discovered and characterized by Laboratory of Systems & Synthetic Biotechnology led by Prof. SUN Jibin and Prof. ZHENG Ping at Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Analyst View:
Corynebacterium glutamicum is known for its role in the industrial production of L-glutamate and L-lysine and as a platform organism for the production of a variety of fine chemicals, biofuels and polymers. The use of engineered strains as a basis for production of acetoin, a widespread food flavor, is proposed. All these new inventions can boost the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “
Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Type (S strains and R strains), By Technology (Gene Mapping, CRISPR, Metabolic engineering, Recombinant DNA Technology, and Others), By End Product (Production of Amino Acid, Nucleic Acids, Alcohol, Diamines, Organic Acid, and Others), By Application (Industrial Applications, Hospitals and Research Lab Applications), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Competitor Analysis, Market Survey and Forecast till 2030”
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-corynebacterium-glutamicum-technology-market-4622
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market accounted for US$ XX million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ XX million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%. Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market is segmented based on the Type, Technology, End Product, Application, and Region.
- By type, the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market is segmented into S strain and R strain.
- By technology, the market is segmented in Production of Gene Mapping, CRISPR, Metabolic engineering, Recombinant DNA Technology, and Others.
- By end product, the market is segmented in Production of Amino Acid, Nucleic Acids, Alcohol, Diamines, Organic Acid, and Others.
- By application, the market is segmented in Industrial Applications, Hospitals and Research Lab Applications.
- By region, the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the corynebacterium glutamicum market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global corynebacterium glutamicum technology market include BASF AG Degussa, Ajinomoto Co. Ltd., Japan Kyowa Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd., Korea Cheiljedang Corporation, and Pail Kwang co. Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Request sample;https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4622
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Study Deliverables
- Study Assumptions
- Scope of the Study
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Market at Glance
- Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Investment Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years Considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Thickness Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Technology
- Market Snippet, By End product
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Overview
- S strains
-
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- R strains
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Technology 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Gene mapping
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
-
- CRISPR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- CRISPR
- Metabolic engineering
-
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Recombinant DNA Technology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By End product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Overview
- Production of Amino Acid
- Overview
-
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Nucleic Acids
-
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Alcohol
-
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Diamines
-
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Organic acid
-
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Others
-
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
-
- Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Application 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Industrial application
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Hospitals and Research lab
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Corynebacterium Glutamicum Technology Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030
- Overview
-
-
-
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
-
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End product, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region, 2020 – 2030
-
-
-
-
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
-
-
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Degussa, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd.,
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategies
- Japan Kyowa Fermentation Industry Co., Ltd.
- Korea CheilJedang Corporation
- Paik Kwang Co., Ltd.
- Korea CheilJedang Corporation
- BASF AG
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
To know more
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights
Email- [email protected]