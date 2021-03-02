Global Concussion Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Research, Market Solutions, Challenges, Developments & Opportunities – Teva, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Sun Pharma, Lupin

“

The global Concussion market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Concussion market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Concussion market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Concussion market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Concussion market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Concussion market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Concussion market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Concussion Market is valued approximately at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Concussion is defined as traumatic brain injury caused by a violent shaking of the head and body or a blow/bump to the head. This injury temporarily affects the brain functioning and can lead to temporary cognitive symptoms. Symptoms may consist headache, memory loss, nausea, and complications related to concentration, balance, and coordination. Although in the serious cases of concussion, the physicians may require CT scan and MRI scan of patient’s brain to check for serious injuries. Also, some physician may prefer for special eye test to examine visual changes related to the concussion, which therefore enhance the utilization of concussion diagnosis and treatment procedures throughout the world. The increasing number of road accidents and sports injuries in the emerging countries, along with the rapidly growing incidence of mild traumatic brain injuries are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, in 2018, nearly 244,937 road accidents were registered in China, that caused 63,194 fatalities, 258,532 injuries. Similarly, as per the Department for Transport, there were 25,511 people seriously injured in road traffic accidents in 2018, as compared to 24,831 in 2017. This, in turn, is expected to create a high prevalence of brain injuries, thereby accelerating the demand for concussion diagnosis and treatment procedures. However, the stringent regulatory framework and lack of awareness among people concerning concussion treatment are the prime factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Concussion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiative and awareness campaigns regarding concussion prevention, along with the presence of significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising incidence of road accidents and sport injuries, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Concussion market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Zydus Cadila

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Sanofi SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diagnosis & Treatment:

Diagnosis

Treatment

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Payers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Concussion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Concussion Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Concussion Market, by Diagnosis & Treatment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Concussion Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Concussion Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Concussion Market Dynamics

3.1.Concussion Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Concussion Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Concussion Market, by Diagnosis & Treatment

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Concussion Market by Diagnosis & Treatment, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Concussion Market Estimates & Forecasts by Diagnosis & Treatment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Concussion Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Diagnosis

5.4.2.Treatment

Chapter 6.Global Concussion Market, by End-User

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Concussion Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Concussion Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Concussion Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Hospitals and Clinics

6.4.2.Diagnostic Centers

6.4.3.Payers

Chapter 7.Global Concussion Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Concussion Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Concussion Market

7.2.1.U.S. Concussion Market

7.2.1.1.Diagnosis & Treatment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Concussion Market

7.3.Europe Concussion Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Concussion Market

7.3.2.Germany Concussion Market

7.3.3.France Concussion Market

7.3.4.Spain Concussion Market

7.3.5.Italy Concussion Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Concussion Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Concussion Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Concussion Market

7.4.2.India Concussion Market

7.4.3.Japan Concussion Market

7.4.4.Australia Concussion Market

7.4.5.South Korea Concussion Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Concussion Market

7.5.Latin America Concussion Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Concussion Market

7.5.2.Mexico Concussion Market

7.6.Rest of The World Concussion Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.Integra LifeSciences Corporation

8.2.3.Medtronic PLC

8.2.4.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.2.5.Lupin Limited

8.2.6.Zydus Cadila

8.2.7.Pfizer, Inc.

8.2.8.Mylan NV

8.2.9.Novartis AG

8.2.10.Sanofi SA

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

