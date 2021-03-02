Global Computer Vision Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Challenges, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Cognex, Basler AG, Omron, Keyence, National Instruments

“

Latest Research Report on Global Computer Vision Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global Computer Vision market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Computer Vision market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Computer Vision market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Computer Vision market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Computer Vision market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Computer Vision market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Computer Vision market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Computer Vision market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Computer Vision market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments Corp. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Computer Vision market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Computer Vision market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Computer Vision market.

Global Computer Vision Market is valued approximately at USD 11 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A computer vision is a field of artificial intelligence that develops, processes, and examines real-world images to generate symbolic or numerical information, frequently in the way of a decision. Using digital images from videos and cameras and deep learning models, machines can precisely detect and categorize objects. From the viewpoint of engineering, computer vision seeks to recognize and automate tasks that can be performed by the human visual system. Nowadays, computer vision is being extensively utilized in a range of applications, such as automotive, consumer electronic, security and surveillance, medical, and entertainment, among others. The rise in adoption of computer vision in automotive industry, growing demand for vision-guided robotic systems, and escalating demand of 3D computer vision systems are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, the UK government’s (Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles) initiative with Innovate UK and Meridian Mobility, has offered a new funding of around USD 39.6 million for the development of autonomous and connected vehicles in the United Kingdom. Similarly, in 2018, the U.S. also unveiled a funding of about USD 100 million for a highly automated “vehicle research and development” program. Thus, the rise in investment and/or funding on autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles could potentially lead to a rise in adoption for computer vision, making a significant market growth around the world. However, the high development cost of vision technology and limited availability flexible computer vision solutions are the few factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Computer Vision market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable government support for the implementation of computer vision, along with the large presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand of computer vision solutions in electronic and automotive industry along with the rising technological development in vision systems across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the computer vision market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

National Instruments Corp.

Teledyne Technologies International Corp

Texas Instruments Inc.

Intel Corporation

Baumer Optronic GmbH

MVTec Software GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Product:

PC-Based Computer Vision Systems

Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems

By Application:

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Positioning & Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Predictive Maintenance

By End-User:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Computer Vision Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Computer Vision market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Computer Vision market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Computer Vision market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Computer Vision Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Computer Vision Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Computer Vision Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Computer Vision Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Computer Vision Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Computer Vision Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Computer Vision Market Dynamics

3.1.Computer Vision Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Computer Vision Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Computer Vision Market, by Component

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Computer Vision Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Computer Vision Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Computer Vision Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Hardware

5.4.2.Software

Chapter 6.Global Computer Vision Market, by Product

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Computer Vision Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Computer Vision Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Computer Vision Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.PC-Based Computer Vision Systems

6.4.2.Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems

Chapter 7.Global Computer Vision Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Computer Vision Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Computer Vision Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Computer Vision Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Quality Assurance & Inspection

7.4.2.Positioning & Guidance

7.4.3.Measurement

7.4.4.Identification

7.4.5.Predictive Maintenance

Chapter 8.Global Computer Vision Market, by End-User

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Computer Vision Market by End-User – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Computer Vision Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Computer Vision Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Automotive

8.4.2.Consumer Electronics

8.4.3.Pharmaceuticals

8.4.4.Healthcare

8.4.5.Retail

8.4.6.Others

Chapter 9.Global Computer Vision Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Computer Vision Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Computer Vision Market

9.2.1.U.S. Computer Vision Market

9.2.1.1.Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Computer Vision Market

9.3.Europe Computer Vision Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Computer Vision Market

9.3.2.Germany Computer Vision Market

9.3.3.France Computer Vision Market

9.3.4.Spain Computer Vision Market

9.3.5.Italy Computer Vision Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Computer Vision Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Computer Vision Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Computer Vision Market

9.4.2.India Computer Vision Market

9.4.3.Japan Computer Vision Market

9.4.4.Australia Computer Vision Market

9.4.5.South Korea Computer Vision Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Vision Market

9.5.Latin America Computer Vision Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Computer Vision Market

9.5.2.Mexico Computer Vision Market

9.6.Rest of The World Computer Vision Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.Cognex Corporation

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2.Basler AG

10.2.3.Omron Corporation

10.2.4.Keyence Corporation

10.2.5.National Instruments Corp.

10.2.6.Teledyne Technologies International Corp

10.2.7.Texas Instruments Inc.

10.2.8.Intel Corporation

10.2.9.Baumer Optronic GmbH

10.2.10.MVTec Software GmbH

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

