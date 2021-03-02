Global Chemotherapy Induced Acral Erythema (Hand foot syndrome) Treatment Market || KEYPLAYERS Pfizer, Novartis, A-S Medication Solutions, Preferred Pharmaceuticals
The global chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment market accounted for US$ XX million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ XX million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%. The growth of the healthcare sector at a significant pace and government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities are expected to fuel the chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment market in the forecast period. Key players are investing in research and development of technologically advanced medical examination systems to facilitate chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment market growth.
The report “ Global Chemotherapy Induced Acral Erythema (Hand Foot syndrome) Treatment Market, By Product (Analgesics, Anti-Inflammatory& Anti-Edematous Agents, Antihistaminic, NSAIDS, Oral/Topical Glucocorticoids, Pyridoxine(Vitamin B6) and Others (Cold compression, therapy, emollients)), By Severity (Grade1, Grade2, Grade3, Grade4), By End-user (Diagnostics and Research, Pharmacy and Drugstores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
- According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the incidence of developing HFS in patients treated with capecitabine is around 60%.
- According to Central National Investigations Oncology (CNIO) on September 20, 2020 identifies genetic factors associated to hand-foot syndrome in chemotherapy with capecitabine.
Analyst View:
Increasing incidence of cancer is the major growth driver of global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market. Many key players are coming with new drugs and new technologies like topical sildenafil, nicotine patches, and topical allopurinol to overcome this syndrome. Various organizations such as the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), Families for Effective Autism Treatment, Inc. (FEAT), and others along with the government are spreading awareness about this syndrome which is anticipated to facilitate market growth in the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Chemotherapy Induced Acral Erythema (Hand Foot syndrome) Treatment Market, By Product (Analgesics, Anti-Inflammatory& Anti-Edematous Agents, Antihistaminic, NSAIDS, Oral/Topical Glucocorticoids, Pyridoxine(Vitamin B6) and Others (Cold compression, therapy, emollients)),By Severity (Grade1, Grade2, Grade3, Grade4), By End-user (Diagnostics and Research, Pharmacy and Drugstores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment market is segmented based on the product, severity, End-user, and region.
- By product, the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment Market is segmented into Analgesics, Analgesics, Anti-Inflammatory& Anti-Edematous Agents, Antihistaminic, NSAIDS, Oral/Topical Glucocorticoids, Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) and Others (Cold compression, therapy, and emollients.
- By severity, the market is segmented in Grade1 (Dysesthesia/paresthesia, tingling in hands and feet), Grade2 (Discomfort in walking and/or in holding objects, painless swelling, redness), Grade3 (Painful swelling and redness in palms and soles, and around fingernails and toenails), Grade4 (Scaling, ulceration, blistering, severe pain.
- By application, the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment market is segmented into Diagnostics and Research, Pharmacy and Drugstores.
- By region, the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the chemotherapy induced acral erythema market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment m arket include Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc., Oceanside Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis, A-S Medication Solutions, Preferred Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Canada, Techni lab Pharma, and Allergen.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
