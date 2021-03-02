Global Candy Market worth US$ 91.99 billion 2019 with a CAGR of 3.50%
Global Candy Market, By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, and Non- Chocolate Candy (Hard Boiled Candies, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat, and Others)), By Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
The report “Global Candy Market, By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, and Non- Chocolate Candy (Hard Boiled Candies, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat, and Others)), By Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global candy market is projected to grow from US$ 91.99 billion in 2019. The prime facets influencing the growth of the global candy market are the incessantly increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and growing urbanization. The growing target consumer base and product innovation is further expected to drive the growth of the global candy market. The majority of candies are made for children and the young population. The demand is basically driven by population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences.
Key Highlights:
- In October 2019, Hershey announced Halloween legends Neil Patrick Harris and Reese’s team up to bring ultimatum ‘trick’ or ‘treat’ house this season.
- In September 2019, Mondelez International announced about building a promising future for cocoa farming communities.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global candy market accounted for US$ 91.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the product type, distribution, and region.
- By product type, non-chocolate candy market records a higher growth rate due to changing consumer preferences.
- By distribution, the global candy market is categorized into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, and Others.
- By region, North America is projected to lead the global candy market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to growing population.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Candy Market”, By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, and Non- Chocolate Candy (Hard Boiled Candies, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat, and Others)), By Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, and Others), and by Region – global forecast till 2030
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
Links: https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Candy-Market-By-Product-4030
The prominent player operating in the global Candy market includes The Hershey Company, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Mondelez International, Mars, DeMet’s Candy Co., Ferrera Candy Co., Arcor, August Storck KG, Yildiz Holding.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4030
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Industry Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Candy Strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Candy Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Chocolate Candy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Non- Chocolate Candy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Hard Boiled Candies
- Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews
- Toffees, Caramels and Nougat
- Others
- Overview
- Global Candy Market, By Distribution, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Convenience Stores
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Specialist Retailers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Online Retail
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Candy Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
-
- The Hershey Company
- Company Overview
- Product and Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategies
- Nestle
- Perfetti Van Melle
- Mondelez International
- Mars
- DeMet’s Candy Co.
- Ferrera Candy Co.
- Arcor
- August Storck KG
- Yildiz Holding
- The Hershey Company
-
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights
Email- [email protected]