Global Breathable Membranes Market – Top Manufacturers, Region, Growth Drivers and Global Forecast to 2029

The global breathable membranes market accounted for US$1329.8 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$3510.2 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.2%.

The report “Global Breathable Membranes Market, By Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), and Others), By Application (Pitched Roof and Walls), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In July 2020, Scientists from ExxonMobil, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Imperial College of London have published joint research on potential breakthroughs in a new membrane technology that could reduce emissions and energy intensity associated with refining crude oil. Laboratory tests indicate the patent-pending membrane could be used to replace some heat-intensive distillation at refineries in the years ahead.

In May 2019, BASF’s plastic additives package is helping to protect the roof at Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2, with thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) sheets produced by Wonpoong Corporation in South Korea under the brand name SuperGuardTM. TPO sheets are widely used as roofing membranes in commercial buildings and other structures as a more environmentally friendly alternative for high-performance waterproofing.

Analyst View:

Increasing growth in the building & construction industry

Breathable membranes are used for roof underlays as well as wall coverings and house wraps. These membranes are highly useful in the areas of high atmospheric moisture content, heavy rainfall, and high snowfall. In the snow-clad regions such as Canada, Northern Europe, and Russia, the demand for breathable membranes is high. In addition, tropical countries such as Brazil, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are significant markets for breathable membranes. The properties such as increased thermal efficiency and lower power consumption in a building are driving the growth of the breathable membranes in the construction industry.

Growing demand for breathable membranes from Western Europe

The increased population base and growing demand for residential building is creating a positive impact on the growth of the breathable membranes in Western Europe. In addition, the growing demand for superior quality breathable membranes products such as prolonged UV resistance property and airtightness characteristics has considerably prompted the demand for breathable membranes. Moreover, end-user applications such as pitched roof and walls are funding to the growing demand for breathable membranes in Western Europe.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Breathable Membranes Market", By Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), and Others), By Application (Pitched Roof and Walls), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon type, polyethylene (PE) based type is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global breathable membranes market in the upcoming years, owing to its excellent properties such as resistance to prolonged UV radiation and water, and growing demand in the pitched roof applications.

In terms of application, pitched roof accounts for the highest end-use application of breathable membranes across the globe. Growing timber frame construction with pitch roof architecture is the key factor for breathable membranes market growth. Polyethylene (PE) based breathable membrane is projected to witness huge demand in the pitched roof application.

By region, Western Europe holds a significant share of the overall breathable membrane market for the construction industry in terms of both value and volume. This is mainly attributed due to the surging timber frame construction industry in this region. North America offers considerable share after the Western Europe region in the global breathable membrane market for the construction industry. The Asia-Pacific except for the Japan region estimates for significantly high volume share in the breathable membrane market for the construction industry. Factor such as the rapid rate of urbanization is boosting the growth of the target market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global breathable membranes market includes Saint-Gobain, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., GAF, DOW, PIL Membranes Ltd., DELTA, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Klober Ltd., and SOPREMA Sinopec Corp.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.



The Last Word Future Impact

