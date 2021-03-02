Global Brain Computer Interface Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Mind Technologies, Covidien, PLC, Compumedics, Natus Medical

“

Global Brain Computer Interface Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Brain computer interface or BCI is neural-control or mind-machine and is interactive communication pathway between the brain and an external device. Various brain imaging technologies such as Electrocorticography (ECOG), functional Magnetic Resonance (fMRI), Magneto encephalography (MEG), and Electroencephalography (EEG), are linked with BCI systems to capture the human brain’s electrical signals. The rising Incidences of brain disorders affecting the movements of body, growing demand of miniaturization of components and increasing number of gaming industries implementing BCI technologies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to World Health Organization (WHO), the percentage of global disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) projected for Alzheimer and other dementia was 0.91% in 2015 and is anticipated to rise to 1.20% in 2030. The number of global disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) projected for Alzheimer and other dementias was 13540000 in 2015 and is anticipated to rise by 18394000 in 2030. Also, the number of global disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) projected for Epilepsy was 7308000 in 2005 and is anticipated to rise by 7442000 in 2030. Whereas lack of expertise in implementing the BCI systems, cyber security threats and ethical issues arising due to the implementation of BCI technologies is the major factor restraining the growth of global Brain Computer Interface market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Brain Computer Interface market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of leading companies developing brain computer interface in North America and majority of R&D efforts regarding BCI in this region to recapture the audience are the major drivers for the market growth in this region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mind Technologies Inc.

Covidien, PLC

Compumedics, Ltd.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Guger Technologies Og

Medtronic

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Invasive brain computer interface

Partially Invasive brain computer interface

Non Invasive brain computer interface

Others

by Application:

Restoration of disabilities

Repair of brain function

Others

By End User:

Medicine

Military

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Brain Computer Interface Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Brain Computer Interface Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Brain Computer Interface Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Brain Computer Interface Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Brain Computer Interface Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Brain Computer Interface Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Brain Computer Interface Market Dynamics

3.1.Brain Computer Interface Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Brain Computer Interface Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Brain Computer Interface Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Invasive brain computer interface

5.4.2.Partially Invasive brain computer interface

5.4.3.Non Invasive brain computer interface

5.4.4.Others

Chapter 6.Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Brain Computer Interface Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Restoration of disabilities

6.4.2.Repair of brain function

6.4.3.Others

Chapter 7.Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by End User

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Brain Computer Interface Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Brain Computer Interface Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Medicine

7.4.2.Military

7.4.3.Manufacturing

7.4.4.Others

Chapter 8.Global Brain Computer Interface Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Brain Computer Interface Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Brain Computer Interface Market

8.2.1.1.U.S. Brain Computer Interface Market

8.2.1.2.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.4.End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Brain Computer Interface Market

8.3.Europe Brain Computer Interface Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Brain Computer Interface Market

8.3.2.Germany Brain Computer Interface Market

8.3.3.France Brain Computer Interface Market

8.3.4.Spain Brain Computer Interface Market

8.3.5.Italy Brain Computer Interface Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Brain Computer Interface Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Brain Computer Interface Market

8.4.2.India Brain Computer Interface Market

8.4.3.Japan Brain Computer Interface Market

8.4.4.Australia Brain Computer Interface Market

8.4.5.South Korea Brain Computer Interface Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Brain Computer Interface Market

8.5.Latin America Brain Computer Interface Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Brain Computer Interface Market

8.5.2.Mexico Brain Computer Interface Market

8.6.Rest of The World Brain Computer Interface Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Mind Technologies Inc.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Covidien, PLC

9.2.3.Compumedics, Ltd.

9.2.4.Natus Medical, Inc.

9.2.5.Nihon Kohden Corporation

9.2.6.Integra Life Sciences Corporation

9.2.7.CAS Medical Systems

9.2.8.Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

9.2.9.Guger Technologies Og

9.2.10.Medtronic

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

