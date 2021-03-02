Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market 2020: Global Industry Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027| Top Competitors-Janssen Global Services LLC., Eli Lilly and Company, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG

Bipolar disorder treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6.19 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 2.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing cases of bipolar disorder and rich pipeline drugs conducted by many pharmaceuticals’ companies will help in driving the growth of the bipolar disorder treatment market.

Few of the major competitors currently working on the Bipolar Disorder Treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC., Eli Lilly and Company, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Gedeon Richter Plc., H. Lundbeck A/S, REPLIGEN CORPORATION, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. and Astellas Pharma Inc.

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Bipolar disorder treatment market is segmented on the basis of bipolar disorder type, drug class, mechanism of action, route of administration and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on bipolar disorders type, the bipolar disorder treatment market is segmented into bipolar I and bipolar II. Bipolar I disorder is a mixed or manic episode. Bipolar II disorder is mild depression and hypomania On the basis of drug class, the bipolar disorder treatment market is segmented into anticonvulsants, antianxiety, mood stabilizers, antipsychotic, antidepressant and others Bipolar disorder treatment market has also been segmented based on the mechanism of action into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, benzodiazepines and beta blockers On the basis of route of administration, the bipolar disorder treatment market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others Based on end user, the bipolar disorder treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others The distribution channel in the bipolar disorder treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy



Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

Bipolar disorder treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, basis of bipolar disorder type, mechanism of action, route of administration and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the bipolar disorder treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the bipolar disorder treatment market owing to augmented knowledge and larger accessibility of treatment alternatives. The U.S. is likely to have a significant market share based on revenue, which is expected to be followed by Canada, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 Augment in knowledge about the syndromes in the emerging countries is anticipated to fuel and contribute to the expansion of the global market owing to growing economy and increasing knowledge about the mental sickness.

