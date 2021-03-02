Global Beauty Drink Market worth US$ 2.0 billion 2019 with a CAGR of 12.30%

The report “Global Beauty Drink Market, By Ingredient Type (Vitamins and Minerals, Collagen, Carotenoid, Co-Enzymes, and Other Ingredient Types), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Retailers, Beauty Specialist Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region – Global Forecast to 2030″. Global Beauty Drink market is projected to grow from US$ 2.0 billion in 2019. The market for beauty drinks is predominantly driven by the standard consumer shift toward preventive skincare, with the increasing ageing population in developed countries. Other factors that promote the beauty drinks market are increasing air pollution and busy lifestyle of the consumers which leads to early ageing. Air pollutants include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) that ultimately result in accelerated ageing. Consumer eventually supports beauty drinks market across the globe. The growing base of health-conscious consumers, along with high disposable income in developing countries is expected to lay new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

In January 2020, Coca Cola announces POWERADE is expanding its product platforms for the first time in over a decade with two new zero-sugar innovations that offer functional hydration solutions – plus a new packaging design – all to meet the fast-changing needs of sport drink consumers.

In January 2020, Coca Cola announced Buzz Builds as Coca Cola energy rolls out.

The global beauty drink market accounted for US$ 2.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 12.30% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the ingredient type and distribution channel and region.

By Ingredient type, collagen-based beauty drink is dominating in this segment, as they are protein-rich ingredient, which plays an important role in skincare.

By Distribution channel, another distribution channel involves hypermarket. Hypermarket is expected to dominate this segment due to the availability of a wider range of brands under one roof.

By Region, Europe is projected to lead the global beauty drink market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to its highly matured fashion industry.

The prominent player operating in the global beauty drink market includes Nestle SA, Coca-Cola Company, Big Quark LLC, Sappe Public Company Limited, DyDO Drin Co., AMC Grupo, Alimentacion Fresco y Zumos, Juice Generation, Groupon Inc., and Bella Berry

