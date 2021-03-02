Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Developments & Opportunities – Advics, Autoliv, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso
“
Latest Research Report on Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.
The global Automotive Electronic Brake System market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Automotive Electronic Brake System market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Automotive Electronic Brake System market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Automotive Electronic Brake System market.
Post COVID-19 Market Condition
Just like all the other markets in the world, the Automotive Electronic Brake System market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Automotive Electronic Brake System market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Automotive Electronic Brake System market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.
The global Automotive Electronic Brake System market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Automotive Electronic Brake System market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Advics Group., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Automotive Electronic Brake System market have been profiled in this research report.
With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Automotive Electronic Brake System market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Automotive Electronic Brake System market.
Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The recent technological developments in automotive braking system has enabled the automotive manufacturers to implement electronic brake system which can provide the high-performance attributes and increase the overall efficiency of vehicles. Brakes are integral to control vehicle motion and ensure the safety of passenger, therefore expanding the adoption for automotive electronic braking systems (EBS). Furthermore, EBS system are capable of communicating with other automotive components, like valves modulators, signal transmitters, to actuate brakes on the driver’s request, which may strengthen the adoption of automotive EBS across the globe. The rise in production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, stringent government norms and regulation concerning occupant safety, and rise in adoption for advanced safety systems in vehicles to improve vehicle efficiency and reduce weight are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of passenger cars in Asia-Pacific was around 43.4 million in 2018, an increase from 24.6 million units since 2008. Likewise, as per the source, in 2018, the production of commercial vehicles in the America was about 12 million units, representing an increase of about 4.8% from 2017 (11 million units). This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for automotive electronic brake system, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high installation and maintenance cost and availability of substitute by the local manufacturers are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Automotive Electronic Brake System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in production of passenger vehicles and luxury cars, along with the wide presence of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in incidences of road accidents or crashes and stringent government norms to implement automotive electronic brake system in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Advics Group.
Autoliv Inc.
Continental AG
Delphi Automotive Plc
Denso Corporation
Haldex AB
Knorr Bremse AG
Robert Bosch GMBH
Wabco Holdings Inc.
ZF TRW Automotive
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Technology:
Brake Assistance
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Electronic Stability Control
Anti-Lock Braking Systems
By Component:
Sensors
Actuators
Control Units
Others
By Sales Channel:
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
FAQs in this Market Research Report:
What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Automotive Electronic Brake System market?
Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?
Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?
What are the current trends in the Automotive Electronic Brake System market?
Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?
Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Automotive Electronic Brake System market?
What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?
Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?
What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?
How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?
Key Chapters From The Table of Content :
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Sales Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Industry Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Dynamics
3.1.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market: Industry Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Vehicle Type
5.1.Market Snapshot
5.2.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1.Passenger Vehicles
5.4.2.Commercial Vehicles
Chapter 6.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Technology
6.1.Market Snapshot
6.2.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1.Brake Assistance
6.4.2.Autonomous Emergency Braking
6.4.3.Electronic Stability Control
6.4.4.Anti-Lock Braking Systems
Chapter 7.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Component
7.1.Market Snapshot
7.2.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1.Sensors
7.4.2.Actuators
7.4.3.Control Units
7.4.4.Others
Chapter 8.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, by Sales Channel
8.1.Market Snapshot
8.2.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market by Sales Channel – Potential Analysis
8.3.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
8.4.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1.OEM
8.4.2.Aftermarket
Chapter 9.Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, Regional Analysis
9.1.Automotive Electronic Brake System Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2.North America Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.2.1.U.S. Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.2.1.1.Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.1.2.Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.1.3.Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.1.4.Sales Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.2.Canada Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.3.Europe Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Snapshot
9.3.1.U.K. Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.3.2.Germany Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.3.3.France Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.3.4.Spain Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.3.5.Italy Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.3.6.Rest of Europe Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.4.Asia-Pacific Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Snapshot
9.4.1.China Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.4.2.India Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.4.3.Japan Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.4.4.Australia Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.4.5.South Korea Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.5.Latin America Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Snapshot
9.5.1.Brazil Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.5.2.Mexico Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
9.6.Rest of The World Automotive Electronic Brake System Market
Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence
10.1.Top Market Strategies
10.2.Company Profiles
10.2.1.Advics Group.
10.2.1.1.Key Information
10.2.1.2.Overview
10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2.1.4.Product Summary
10.2.1.5.Recent Developments
10.2.2.Autoliv Inc.
10.2.3.Continental AG
10.2.4.Delphi Automotive Plc
10.2.5.Denso Corporation
10.2.6.Haldex AB
10.2.7.Knorr Bremse AG
10.2.8.Robert Bosch GMBH
10.2.9.Wabco Holdings Inc.
10.2.10.ZF TRW Automotive
Chapter 11.Research Process
11.1.Research Process
11.1.1.Data Mining
11.1.2.Analysis
11.1.3.Market Estimation
11.1.4.Validation
11.1.5.Publishing
11.2.Research Attributes
11.3.Research Assumption
