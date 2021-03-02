Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Honeywell, Datalogic S.p.A., Zebra, Sick AG, Cognex

“

The global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Automatic Identification and Data Capture market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sick AG, Cognex Corporation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is valued approximately at USD 34.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) is a device that collects information of an individual, image, object or sound, which is then stored in the data set without human intervention. Automatic Identification and Data Capture systems are used to manage documents, security, assets, inventory, and delivery processes in any industry or enterprise. AIDC systems are used in wide range of applications including retail, manufacturing, government, medicine, transportation, distribution, and many others. The growing e-commerce industry, rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and raised to 44.9% in 2020. The surging adoption of AIDC solutions by various financial institutions to ensure customer safety and security, along with data privacy will further accelerate the market growth. Also, as per Statista, the e-commerce share of total retail sales in Vietnam was 1.8% in 2013 and has risen by 8.1% of total retail sales in 2020. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th November 2019, Panasonic launched an application programming interface (API) for its facial recognition technology in Japan. These API solutions will recognize the whole face with certain parts of the face through the integration of multiple deep learning technologies as well as controlled the errors caused by photographic conditions. Whereas, high installation cost of AIDC solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising demand for high-speed networks, increasing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing better customer experience, and rising adoption of cloud networking. Many retail and logistics companies are expanding their presence in the region to capitalize on the increased purchasing power of the middle-class people, anticipated to drive the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sick AG

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

Dell

Samsung Group

Panasonic Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Smart cards

RFID systems

Barcoding solutions

Biometric systems

Magnetic stripe cards

Optical character recognition (OCR) systems

Voice-directed WMS

Heads-up displays

Wearables

VR solutions

Google Glass

by Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Government

Commercial

Energy & power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Offerings, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Dynamics

3.1.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Smart cards

5.4.2.RFID systems

5.4.3.Barcoding solutions

5.4.4.Biometric systems

5.4.5.Magnetic stripe cards

5.4.6.Optical character recognition (OCR) systems

5.4.7.Voice-directed WMS

5.4.8.Heads-up displays

5.4.9.Wearables

5.4.10.VR solutions

5.4.11.Google Glass

Chapter 6.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Offerings

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Offerings, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offerings 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hardware

6.4.2.Software

6.4.3.Services

Chapter 7.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Vertical

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Manufacturing

7.4.2.Retail

7.4.3.Transportation & Logistics

7.4.4.Hospitality

7.4.5.Banking & Finance

7.4.6.Healthcare

7.4.7.Government

7.4.8.Commercial

7.4.9.Energy & power

Chapter 8.Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.2.1.1.U.S. Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.2.1.2.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Offerings breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.4.Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.3.Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.3.2.Germany Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.3.3.France Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.3.4.Spain Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.3.5.Italy Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.4.2.India Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.4.3.Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.4.4.Australia Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.4.5.South Korea Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.5.Latin America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.5.2.Mexico Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

8.6.Rest of The World Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Honeywell International Inc.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Datalogic S.p.A.

9.2.3.Zebra Technologies Corporation

9.2.4.Sick AG

9.2.5.Cognex Corporation

9.2.6.Toshiba Corporation

9.2.7.Getac Technology Corporation

9.2.8.Dell

9.2.9.Samsung Group

9.2.10.Panasonic Corporation

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

