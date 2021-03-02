Global Automated container terminal Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Applications, Developments & Opportunities – CyberLogitec, Identec, Liebherr, ABB, Cargotec Oyj

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Automated container terminal market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations.

Global Automated container terminal Market is valued approximately at USD 9.51 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An automated container terminal can be defined as a terminal that runs as an automated process some or all of discharging of ships, transport, and yard equipment operations. It efficiently increases the level of customer satisfaction by limiting the overall downtime and maximizing operation efficiency. It reduces the overall operational cost of the ports by reducing overall labor costs. The rapid growth in global container port and increase in growth of growth of shipping containers across the globe is the factor stimulating the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, as per Statista, the year-on-year change in global container port throughput in 2019 was 2.3% which rose to 3.3% in 2020. Also, in 2016, the global shipping containers market was about USD 4.60 billion and is expected to increase with USD 11.00 billion by 2025. In addition, increasing labor cost in developed countries is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the requirement of high initial cost for the implementation of automated container terminals is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Automated container terminal Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for large container ships. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as integration of IoT in terminal automation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automated container terminal Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CyberLogitec Co., Ltd.

Identec Solutions AG

Liebherr Group

ABB

Cargotec Oyj

Konecranes Oyj

ZPMC

Camco Technologies

Orbcomm

Paceco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Automation degree Automation degrees of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Automation degree:

Semi-automated

Fully automated

By Offering:

Software

Services

Equipment

By Project Type:

Brownfield

Greenfield

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automated container terminal Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Automated container terminal Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Automated container terminal Market, by Automation Degree, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Automated container terminal Market, by Offering, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Automated container terminal Market, by Project type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Automated container terminal Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Automated container terminal Market Dynamics

3.1.Automated container terminal Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Automated container terminal Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Automated container terminal Market, by Automation Degree

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Automated container terminal Market by Automation Degree, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Automated container terminal Market Estimates & Forecasts by Automation Degree 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Automated container terminal Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Semi-automated

5.4.2. Fully automated

Chapter 6.Global Automated container terminal Market, by Offering

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Automated container terminal Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Automated container terminal Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Automated container terminal Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Software

6.4.2. Services

6.4.3. Equipment

Chapter 7.Global Automated container terminal Market, by Project type

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Automated container terminal Market by Project type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Automated container terminal Market Estimates & Forecasts by Project type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Automated container terminal Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Brownfield

7.4.2. Greenfield

Chapter 8.Global Automated container terminal Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Automated container terminal Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Automated container terminal Market

8.2.1.U.S. Automated container terminal Market

8.2.1.1. Automation Degree breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2.Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Project type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Automated container terminal Market

8.3.Europe Automated container terminal Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Automated container terminal Market

8.3.2.Germany Automated container terminal Market

8.3.3.France Automated container terminal Market

8.3.4.Spain Automated container terminal Market

8.3.5.Italy Automated container terminal Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Automated container terminal Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Automated container terminal Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Automated container terminal Market

8.4.2.India Automated container terminal Market

8.4.3.Japan Automated container terminal Market

8.4.4.Australia Automated container terminal Market

8.4.5.South Korea Automated container terminal Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Automated container terminal Market

8.5.Latin America Automated container terminal Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Automated container terminal Market

8.5.2.Mexico Automated container terminal Market

8.6.Rest of The World Automated container terminal Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.CyberLogitec Co., Ltd.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Automation Degree Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Identec Solutions AG

9.2.3. Liebherr Group

9.2.4. ABB

9.2.5. Cargotec Oyj

9.2.6. Konecranes Oyj

9.2.7.ZPMC

9.2.8.Camco Technologies

9.2.9.Orbcomm

9.2.10. Paceco

Chapter 10.Research Automation Degree

10.1.Research Automation Degree

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

