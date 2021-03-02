Global Aesthetic/Cosmetic Laser Market || keyplayers Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Lumenis Ltd., Sciton Inc., and Chromogenex Technologies Ltd.

The global aesthetic/laser market accounted for XXX.X billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ XXX.X billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX.X%.

The report “ Global Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market, By Type (Standalone Lasers, and Multiplatform Lasers), By Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Acne & Scars, Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal, Leg and Varicose Veins, and Other Applications), By End User (Private Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical spas), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In September 2018, Radium Medical Aesthetics introduced a new combined laser program to treat individuals with stretch marks and rough skin. This combined laser program is called the Pico Skin Illumination Program. Unlike most laser medicines in other hospitals, this program enables the doctor to blend and fit and customize a distinctive skin-enhancing, rejuvenating practice for clients.

In September 2017, Sentient Lasers announced the release of its Blue Dot Certification. The strict 20-point test and refurbishment method was designed to establish sector standards for performance, sustainability, security and clinical effectiveness for aesthetic lasers.

Analyst View:

Rising implementation of non-invasive aesthetic processes

Various technological advancements in skin rejuvenation & appearance are the major factors driving demand for esthetic procedures in developed as well as developing markets. The trend of adoption of innovative and advanced surgical devices in the esthetics market is responsible for growth. Significant increase in the preference for non-aesthetic procedures and technical advancements in laser technology are the major factors that drive the cosmetic laser market growth. Adoption of the non-invasive procedures, rise in cases of skin damages, increase in medical tourism & ever-changing lifestyles, and reduced procedural expenses propel the growth of cosmetics laser market. Other factors such as enhanced implementation of aesthetic procedures, development of laser technology, increased focus on body appearance among both men and women, and high disposable income in developing economies fuel the growth of target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Aesthetic/Laser Market”, By Type (Standalone Lasers, and Multiplatform Lasers), By Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Acne & Scars, Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal, Leg and Varicose Veins, and Other Applications), By End User (Private Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical spas), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global aesthetic/laser market accounted for XXX billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ XXX billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user and region.

Depending upon type, the Standalone lasers segment lead the global cosmetic lasers market due to its ease of use. The increasing adoption of aesthetic treatments and increasing demand of non-invasive cosmetic procedures is driving the growth of this market.

In terms of application, the hair removal segment leads the global market due to increase cases of PCOD/PCOS and hirsutism leading to unwanted hair growth across the globe.

By end-user, the target market is segmented into Private Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical spas. Private clinics segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the coming years, due to increase in the number of beauty/private clinics globally.

By region, North America dominated the global market in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue during the next years. Surge in awareness and adoption of various non-invasive esthetic services, improving health care infrastructure, and rise in incidence of skin disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global aesthetic/laser market includes Syneron Medical Ltd., Alcon Inc., Novartis AG, Cynosure Inc., Deka Laser, Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Lumenis Ltd., Sciton Inc., and Chromogenex Technologies Ltd.

