Global 5G Semiconductor Solutions Market || keyplayers Synopsys, Inc., UNISOC, formerly Spreadtrum Communications, Inc., and many other players.

Global 5G Semiconductor Solutions Market

Global 5G Semiconductor Solutions Market is estimated to be US$ 10.8 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecasted period.

The global 5G semiconductor solutions market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.5%. The growth and development in the ICT sector to improve wireless data networks, communication technologies, and solutions through fifth-generation network usage are expected to fuel the growth of the global 5G semiconductor solutions market. Moreover, the new approach of semiconductor companies to deal with OEM’s and ODM’s in addition to target potential end customer is anticipated to drive the global 5G semiconductor solutions market growth during the forecast period.

The report “Global 5G Semiconductor Solutions Market, By Offerings (Hardware, Software and Services), By Frequency (Sub-6GHz, 24- 39 GHz and Above 39 GHz), By Deployment (Automation, Connected Devices, Connected Vehicle, Smart Surveillance and Others), By Node (Less than 10 nm, 10–28 nm and Above 28 nm), By End User Application (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights

In June 2019, AT&T and Samsung launched the 5G Innovation Zone at Samsung Austin Semiconductor to determine 5G’s impact on the manufacturing industry which includes industrial IoT, mixed reality, and robotics.

In April 2018, T-Mobile and Sprint had officially announced the merger to compete for the rivals such as AT&T and Verizon. The merger is considered as a strategic move towards the improvement of 5G wireless technology to further develop faster speed and more pervasive connectivity.

Analyst View

The strategic investment by companies to build the fifth-generation network is expected to foster the adoption of 5G-enabled devices and solutions across the world. The companies involved in the manufacturing sector have started deploying industrial IoT solutions and gateway devices for monitoring and maintaining machine performance in real-time to enhance operational efficiency. The demand and adoption of high-speed network infrastructure by different sectors are anticipated to boost the growth of the global 5G semiconductor solutions market over the forecast period.

The global 5G Semiconductor Solutions market is segmented based on offerings, frequency, deployment, node, end-user application, and region.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global 5G Semiconductor Solutions market is segmented based on offerings, frequency, deployment, node, end-user application, and region.

By offerings, the global 5G Semiconductor Solutions market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The service segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By deployment, the target market is segmented into automation, connected devices, connected vehicles, smart surveillance, and others. The automation segment is estimated to dominate in the global 5G semiconductor solutions market by the end of 2029.

By end-user application, the global 5G Semiconductor Solutions market is segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others. The automotive segment is expected to experience robust growth due to the incorporation of advanced technology and the adoption of electric and automated vehicles during the forecast period.

By region, North America is the worldwide leader in the 5G Semiconductor Solutions market, due to the high investment and capital expenditure in R&D to build semiconductor ecosystem for applications in autonomous vehicles, smart cities application, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global 5G Semiconductor Solutions market includes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Analog Devices, Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Broadcom Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Qorvo, Inc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung, Synopsys, Inc., UNISOC, formerly Spreadtrum Communications, Inc., and many other players.

The market report provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

