Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market 2020 Research Analysis, Innovative Services And Advanced Applications, Future Growth Till 2027

3D printing medical devices market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 18.22% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 4.39 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

The major players covered in the 3D printing medical devices market report are Stratasys Ltd., EnvisionTEC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D Systems, Inc., EOS, Renishaw plc, Materialise, 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Carbon, Inc., Prodways Group, SLM Solutions, Organovo Holdings Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd, Groupe Gorgé, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., FIT AG, Wacker Chemie AG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

3D printing medical devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the 3D printing medical devices market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into dental products, cardiovascular products, neurological products, orthopedic products, cranio-maxillofacial products and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into bioprinting, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, EBM, droplet deposition/extrusion-based technologies, 3DP/adhesion bonding/binder jetting and others. Based on component, the market is segmented into equipment, material, services & software. Based on type, the market is segmented into surgical guides, surgical instruments, prosthetics & implants and tissue engineering products. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others. The applications covered for the report are medical, pharmaceutical and others.

3D printing medical devices is a type of healthcare associated medical device which is used in various therapies such as creation of limb prosthetics, titanium replacement for hips and jaws and others as it will provide 3D image which is very helpful for physician as it reduce the chances of error during the surgery.

North America will be the dominating region for 3D printing medical devices market, holding the largest market share due to the presence of major market players present in the region.

