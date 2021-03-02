GIS Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report with top Players and Growth Opportunity

The Office of Information Management and Technology in Hawaii (the U.S.) offers a 3D geographic information system (GIS) map, which covers 19,500 measured buildings of Honolulu, as a part of its open data program. Likewise, other countries, such as China and India with new and proposed smart cities, are predicted to adopt 3D-based virtual reality geographic information systems (VRGIS). Since 3D GIS is an extension of GIS, it becomes important to get acquainted with the basic term.

A GIS is a system that is designed to store, capture, manipulate, manage, analyze, and present all sorts of geographical data. The data captured can be used for mapping of specific places, mapping quantities, densities, and changes related to that place, and finding what is nearby or inside a place. These systems have gained immense popularity in urban development and city planning in emerging countries, as they provide detailed and improved insight.

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest GIS market during 2014–2019, as the system is being used widely by government organizations and healthcare professionals. In addition to this, the swift adoption of GIS for mapping solutions to manage battlefield operations, gather intelligence, monitor possible terror activities, and analyze terrain is also leading to the growth of the regional industry. Other than this, the demand for GIS is predicted to rise in Asia-Pacific as well in the coming years.

