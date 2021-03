Food Ingredient Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Stay Updated With This Progressive Research

Global Food Ingredient Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Global food ingredient market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of the e-commerce market enabling consumers and food product manufacturers to extract these food ingredients through a worldwide distribution channel.

Food ingredients are base materials sourced generally from natural products, but with modernization many of them are synthetically created. These ingredients are the basis for the creation of end-use food products as they are used in their formulation. These ingredients provide different functionalities based on the different methods of usage, some ingredients offer preservative functionality, colouring enhancement, flavour enhancement, aromatic enhancement, and many others.

By Product Type (Hydrocolloids, Anti-Caking Agents, Vegetable Oils & Fats, Sweeteners, Enzymes & Antioxidants, Natural Flavourings & Colours, Functional Ingredients, Others),

Application (Bakery, Chocolates & Confectionery, RTE Foods, Meat, Frozen Foods, Beverages, Dairy Products, Functional Foods, Others),

Function (Sweeteners, Stabilizers & Thickeners, Binders, Texturizers, Emulsifiers, Flavours & Colour Additives, Leavening Agents, pH Control Agents & Acidulants, Nutrients, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increase in the levels of adoption for convenience foods, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of urbanization which has resulted in a rise of purchasing power of individuals, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of trade activities of food & beverages, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding extending the shelf-life of food products,,, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Changes in lifestyles and adoption of natural food products,,, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of strict norms and regulations resulting in a difficult and lengthy approval process for the ingredients, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had agreed to acquire Florida Chemical Company. This acquisition will add further division to their flavours and fragrances market providing complete solutions for citrus-based flavours. Together, these combined organisations will also enable them to innovate unique flavour offerings as it will provide ingredients expertise of Florida Chemical Company and innovations expertise of Archer Daniels Midland.

In October 2018, Kerry Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company Inc and AATCO Food Industries LLC. Both of these acquisitions will enable Kerry to establish their presence in MENAT region and expand their product offerings for clean label products for end-use food products industry, as well as providing tastier nutritious food products to various end-users.

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Food Ingredient market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Food Ingredient market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Food Ingredient market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Food Ingredient Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

