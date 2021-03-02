Food Colors Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and bakery and confectionary products has been driving the growth of the global food colors market. The increasing disposable income of consumers has led to the growth of packed food products, as well as the restaurants industry. The increasing population, especially in Asia-Pacific has been creating significant demand for food items including bakery, confectionery, and prepared foods.

The demand for natural food colors has been up surging, due to increasing consumer awareness about the health hazards caused by synthetic food colors used in the food. The natural food color based foods are higher in price, as compared to those manufactured with synthetic colors; however the consumers in developed countries are willing to pay extra cost to get the healthier alternative. The synthetic colors increase the shelf-life of foods; however this least bothers consumers in the developed countries. Beverages industry is one of the largest consumers of colors. Caramel is the most used food color type for beverages industry. The market for synthetic food colors is also increasing; however at a slower rate.

Global Food Colors Market Segmentation:

By Type

Synthetic Food Colors Red Betaines Santalans Carminic Acid and Carmine Yellow Caramel Riboflavin Green Chlorophylls Blue Spirulina Extract Others



Natural Food Colors Carotenoids Caramel Anthocyanins Others



By Application

Bakery

Meat and Poultry

Frozen Foods

Others

