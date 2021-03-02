Fitness Tracker Market Size 2021 | By Top Key Players,Growth, Opportunities, By Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Fitness Tracker Market was valued at USD 22034.2 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach around USD 67931.2 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period.

Increase in disposable income of consumers and increasing use of fitness tracking apps on smartphones are the major factors stimulating the growth of global fitness tracker market. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Fitness tracker includes high-end activity tracking features and interactive operating systems such factor increase demand for Fitness tracker.

Scope of Global Fitness tracker Market Reports –

Fitness Tracker are a device or application used to monitor and track fitness-related measure such as distance walked or run, calorie consumption and, in some cases, heart rate. It is a technology-based product that provides a variety of fitness and health monitoring options for people with health concerns. The term is now mainly used for smart watches, which in many cases can be synchronized wirelessly with a computer or smartphone for long-term data tracking. By having a fitness tracker one can stay accountable by will reminding you every day for getting into physical activity and also helping you push harder during your workouts. Fitness tracker can also help you measure your pulse and heart rate thereby making sure you’re not overdoing your workout or any physical activity. Setting goals is a key function of the fitness tracker, which allows you to set goals and maintain your investment in goal progression. Setting goals is the right way to focus on and reach goals, so people who focus on losing weight use it extensively. The fitness tracker offers different exercise ideas, which can be customized according to your current fitness level.

Global Fitness tracker market is segmented on the basis of device type, display type, compatibility, application and by region. Based on device type, the market is segmented into fitness Band, smartwatch and others. Based on display type, the market is segmented into monochrome display and colored display. Based on the compatibility, the market is segmented into iOS, windows, android and Tizen. Based on application the market is segmented into sleep measurement tracking, heart rate tracking, sports, glucose measurement tracking, cycling tracking, and running.

Key Players

Some major key players for global Fitness tracker market are Fitbit Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LumoBodytech Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Moov Inc., Sensoria Inc., TomTom International BV, and Motiv Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Inc., Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc., Technologies Co., Ltd., DesayInfor Technology Co. Ltd, DO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., NJY Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Beienda Technology Co.

Market Segmentation:

By Device Type:

Fitness Band

Smart watch

Others

By Display Type:

Monochrome Display

Colored Display

By Compatibility:

iOS

Android

Windows

Tizen

Others

By Age Group:

Adult’s Fitness Tracker

Children’s Fitness Tracker

By Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Retail Sales

By Application:

Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Measurement Tracking

Glucose Measurement Tracking

Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking

By End-users:

Sports

Hospitals and diagnosis center

Others

