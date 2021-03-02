Fingerprint Sensors Market 2021 Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook – Qualcomm Incorporated, TDK Corporation (Invensense), Vkansee Technology Inc

The Fingerprint Sensors Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The fingerprint sensors market was valued at USD 6.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.87 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Fingerprint Sensors market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Qualcomm Incorporated, TDK Corporation (Invensense), Vkansee Technology Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Goodix Ltd., Idex ASA, NEC Corporation, Next Biometrics Group ASA, Sonavation Inc., Synaptics, Inc., Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Idemia France SAS, CrucialTec Co. Ltd, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– December 2019 – Qualcomm has launched a second-generation version of its ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, the 3D Sonic Max, that to fix the issues with the original 3D Sonic Sensor by offering a sensor that’s 17 times bigger than the one that was launched previously.

– Jan 2020 – Samsung has launched its premium Galaxy Chromebook at CES. It features Fingerprints Card AB’s FPC1145 sensor for a convenient extra layer of corporate and end-user security. For this model, the company delivered its unique software with features like FPC OneTouch, FPC 360Touch, and EvoTouch.

Key Market Trends:

Applications in Smartphones is expected to Hold a Major Share

– The present-day fingerprint scanner revolution started from the time iPhone 5s, which was launched at the end of 2013 with a TouchID feature. Very soon, other smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, LG started incorporating fingerprint sensors for mainstream smartphones after which fingerprint sensors became an essential part of every smartphone.

– The fingerprint sensors in the smartphone are mounted on different locations. Major mounting locations include – front, rear, and even side-mounted fingerprint sensors, which are known as capacitive sensors. With the increasing trend of reducing the bezel sizes of the smartphone and the growing adoption of OLED panels, various companies saw this as an opportunity to develop an in-display optical finger sensor. As a result, the first in-display fingerprint smartphone was presented at CES 2018, which was made possible through a collaboration between Vivo and Synaptics.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– The increasing usage of biometric devices in various organizations and the growth in the usage of wearable devices and growing security and safety concerns are anticipated to drive the fingerprint sensors market in the Asia-Pacific region with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The increasing mobile transactions in countries such as India and China are also expected to be one of the significant drivers for the mobile biometrics market in the region.

– China is witnessing a high mobile volume of smartphone shipments is also expected to drive the fingerprint sensor market in the region with almost all of the recent smartphones that are incorporating them be it capacitive or optical. In 2019, China’s smartphone shipments were valued at 369 million units, whereas distribution channels started to clear 4G inventory in anticipation of 5G uptake in the new year. With the wider rollout of 5G and more incentives given by operators this year, 5G smartphones are expected to exceed 150 million units in 2020. Huawei alone shipped 33 million smartphone units in the last quarter of 2019.

