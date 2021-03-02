Fiberglass Roving Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2026 | Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, CPIC, Saint-Gobain SA, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

The Fiberglass Roving Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Fiberglass Roving market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Fiberglass Roving market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Fiberglass Roving market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Fiberglass Roving industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Fiberglass Roving Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Fiberglass Roving Market: Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, CPIC, Saint-Gobain SA, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, PFG Fiberglass Corporation, Reliance Industries, Nitto Boseki Co. Limited, China National Building Material Company Limited, AGY Holding Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Construction & Infrastructure is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The construction and infrastructure industry is one of the prominent end-user of fiberglass roving products and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the increased construction projects in multiple regions across the world.

– The rapid urbanization is resulting in the increased development of infrastructure, thereby resulting in increased demand for fiberglass roving. The development of smart cities in countries, such as India and China, is also expected to further boost the need for these products.

– The trend of the growing population (According to the US Census Bureau, the population rose from 327 million in 2017 to 329 million in 2019) also contributes to the growth of the construction industry in the United States, and thus, the market for fiberglass roving.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia-Pacific is one of the largest consumers of fiberglass roving. Multiple economies in the region, such as China, India, and Japan, are the major fiberglass roving markets in the region, primarily owing to the increasing wind energy projects, increasing construction and infrastructural activities.

– The fiberglass roving market in the region is also anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing demand for environmentally-friendly products as well as new and stringent emission control policies that are significantly contributing toward the market growth.

Recent developments in the market are –

– Jan 2020 – The Saint-Gobain fiberglass production furnace has undergone a complete overhaul. This is a largescale investment form the company in both financial and human terms. The rebuilding of the fiberglass production furnace was held at the company’s ADFORSs Hodonice site. In terms of the amount, the investment was about EUR 45 million.

– Aug 2019 – Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company and a building products manufacturer, announced that its fiberglass batt and narrow roll insulation products received the NAIMA R-Value certification, offering third-party verification of the company’s thermal performance.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Fiberglass Roving Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

