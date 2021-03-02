Facility Management Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Facility Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Facility Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Facility Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Facility management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on facility management market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

A profession that focuses on multiple disciplines in order to ensure functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of the environment built by integration with people, place, process and technology is known as facility management.

Increasing demand for an integration of facility management solutions with intelligent software, adopting AI and IoT at a growth rate and growth in a trend for using advanced technologies in order to maintain sustainability are the factors driving the growth of the facility management market. Low awareness of management and standardisation and lack of skilled workforce are restraining the facility management market. More focus on integration of facility management solutions with BIM acts as an opportunity. Integrating legacy ERP systems with facility management is one of the challenges faced by the facility management market.

This facility management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research facility management market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Facility Management Market Scope and Market Size

Facility management market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment type, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on offering, facility management market is segmented into solutions and services. Services are sub-segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services are further segmented into deployment and integration, consulting and training, auditing and quality assessment, support and maintenance and service-level agreement management. Deployment and integration is also divided into system integration and implementation.

Based on deployment type, facility management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on organization size, facility management market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on vertical, facility management market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, government and public administration, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, construction and real estate and others.

Facility Management Market Country Level Analysis

Facility management market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the facility management market because this region has well-established and sustainable economies which focus on more and more investments in R&D activities for the development of new technologies such as AI, ML, cloud, and big data.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Facility Management Market Share Analysis

Facility management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to facility management market.

The major players covered in the facility management market report are Sodexo, CBRE Group Inc. ISS A/S, Compass Group Plc, Aramark Corporation, Jones Lang Lasalle IP Inc., Cushman and Wakefield, Tenon Group, Johnson Controls, Dussman Group, IBM, ORACLE, Trimble Inc., Accruent, MRI SOFTWARE LLC, Planon, Servicechannel, Service Works Global, Causeway Technologies, Spacewell International among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Facility Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Facility Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Facility Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Facility Management market.

