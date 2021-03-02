Extended Reality Display Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Kopin Corporation, Japan Display Inc.

The Extended Reality Display Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Extended Reality Display market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Extended Reality Display market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Extended Reality Display market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Extended Reality Display industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Extended Reality Display Market is expected to register a CAGR of 27.68% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Extended Reality Display Market: Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Kopin Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Plessey Company plc, eMagin Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Lumus, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Realfiction Holding AB, SA Photonics, Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Virtual Reality (VR) is Expected to Hold Significant Share among the End-user Industry

– VR headsets have the same broad function as they are supposed to beam sights and sounds at the user’s sensory organs. All virtual reality head-mounted displays (VR HMDs) contain some display technology. The method of making pictures the manufacturer decides to go with has several implications for the final image. Every VR HMD maker has to think long and hard about the compromises they are willing to make when it comes to picture quality. Head-mounted virtual devices come in different shapes and sizes from the minimal Google Glass to the fully immersive HTC Vive. At its core, head-mounted displays (HMDs) consist of two primary structural elements: optics and image displays.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The North America region is expected to hold significant market share as the U.S. Government is finding both direct and indirect ways to use extended reality technology to facilitate innovation and promote prosperity. The Foreign Service Institute at the State Department has introduced VR as an experiential learning tool in specific training. Elsewhere, several AR and VR training programs have been implemented to develop local workforces and manage wastewater. The region is dominating the market due to factors such as high technology exposure, and easy availability of resources has created a robust demand for extended reality devices. Several companies in the region are deploying innovative displays into their AR/VR wearables.

Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2020 – Kopin Corporation announced its latest Lightning OLED display (2560 x 2560 resolution) has now achieved breakthrough color fidelity ( greater than 115% sRGB). This fidelity number is the world’s highest achieved on duo-stack OLED microdisplays and equal to that on the best single-stack OLED microdisplays. This OLED display is aimed at high-performance virtual reality/augmented reality/mixed reality (VR/AR/MR) headsets.

– July 2020 – SCHOTT, a manufacturer of optical materials and components for Augmented Reality (AR) waveguides, formed a partnership with Lumus, manufacturer of reflective waveguide displays. Under the agreement, Lightguide Optical Elements (LOEs) offered by Lumus, including the latest Lumus Maximus, are now manufactured by SCHOTT.

