Europe Lingerie Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2021 to 2027

The Europe demand for the Europe Lingerie market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 11259.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17153.0 Million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2019 to 2026. Europe lingerie market is expecetd to witness a significant growth within the forecast period owing to the various driving factors.

Global Europe Lingerie Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Increasing Product Offerings with More Advanced Design, Material and Fit can Provide Growth Opportunity for Europe Lingerie Market.

Scope of Global Europe Lingerie Market Analysis Report–

Lingerie may be a category of primarily women’s clothing including undergarments, sleepwear, and light-weight robes. Lingerie is made of lightweight, stretchy, smooth, sheer or decorative fabrics like silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon, or lace. These fabrics are often made from natural fibers like silk or cotton or of synthetic fibers like polyester or nylon. Increasing awareness due to the rapid digitalization and increasing online platforms is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Increasing population is changing the typical habits of clothing fashion. This factor is encouraging the market to invest in apparel industry. Europe is one of the upper class based regions which promotes every possible way to increase level of its fashion industry. According to the U.K. Census; in the 2011, the entire population of the U.K. was about 63,182,000. It’s the 21st most populated country within the world. Its population rate is 259 people per square kilometer, with England having significantly greater density than Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Almost a third of the population lives in England’s southeast, which is primarily urban and suburban, with about 9,000,000 within the capital city, London, whose population density is just over 5,200 per square kilometer. The population of the United Kingdom reached 66.4 million in mid-2019. In addition, growing number of sales channels is also supplementing the market growth in this region. For example; in February, 2016; Oysho, the Spanish brand, which currently operates 16 online shops in countries such as Germany, France, Greece, Portugal, Poland, China and the UK, is adding 16 new e-commerce platforms in an expansion process. However, changed lifestyle and increased population and rapidly increasing prices of apparels may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing number of more innovative may create an opportunity for the further growth of the market.

The product type segment of the Europe Lingerie market is dominated product by Bra by capturing the largest market share 51.73% in year 2019. The distribution channel segment is dominated by Store Front by capturing 47.38% share of this market in the year 2019.

Europe Lingerie Top Companies:

Europe Lingerie industry analysis Report covers prominent players are like Victoria’s Secret, Calzedonia, H&M, Gap Inc., Jockey International Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Calvin Klein, Hunkemoller, Triumph International Ltd., Bare necessities, MAS Holdings, and Lascana, Inditex, among others.

Europe Lingerie Market Segmentation:

By Product Type- Brassiere, Knickers, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, and Others

By Sales Channel- Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Multibrands Stores, and Supermarket/Hypermarket

By Pricing- Economic and Premium

