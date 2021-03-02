Enterprise Mobility in Banking Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2026 | BlackBerry Limited, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The Enterprise Mobility in Banking Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Enterprise Mobility in Banking market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Enterprise Mobility in Banking market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Enterprise Mobility in Banking market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Enterprise Mobility in Banking industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Enterprise Mobility market in banking is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.81% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Mobility in Banking Market: BlackBerry Limited, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mobile Iron Inc., Accenture Plc, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Cyber Attacks to drive the Market Growth

– Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. According to the 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) released by Verizon, 88 % of all cyber incidents in the financial services and insurance sector were done with financial motivation. Cyber attackers in pursuit of the most straightforward path possible to financial gain attack the financial services industry.

– Evidently, to secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data, and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent cyber-attacks. Additionally, with higher customer expectations, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.

North America is Witness Significant Growth

– North America is expected to hold a significant share in the enterprise mobility in the banking market, with the increasing adoption among banks and the presence of major vendorss acting as the primary factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

– The penetration of smartphones and tablets is increasing in the United States, which is likely to drive the BYOD policy across enterprises. The increasing penetration of devices, coupled with strong network connectivity across the region, is expected to encourage the organizations to adopt BYOD policies.

Recent developments in the market are –

– February 2019 – Seqrite, launched its Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) portfolio. As part of the development, Seqrite introduced two cloud-based solutions, MobiSMART, and mSuite, which have been designed to provide comprehensive control over mobile devices accessing their network and data.

– January 2019: IBM announced that the IBM MaaS360 with Watson had been named by Google as an Android Enterprise Recommended solution for company-owned, BYOD, and dedicated devices. The Android Enterprise Recommended is a Google-led program that validates the EMM product offerings that are primarily built to an elevated set of solution standards using the advanced Android Enterprise features that prioritize modern management methods to help business customers utilize the best of Android. ?

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Enterprise Mobility in Banking Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

