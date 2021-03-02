Emerging Growth for Rapid Position Sensor Market by 2021-2027 | Top Players are Honeywell, SICK AG, AMS AG,TE Connectivity, MTS Systems, Vishay, Infineon Technologies

Position Sensor Market is valued at USD 4.82 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period.

Global Position Sensor Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- The increasing adoption of new technologies such as integrated control system for consumer electronics, increasing demand for plant automation, adoption of sensors in various industries and high investments by manufacturers are driving the Global Position Sensor Market.

Scope of Global Position Sensor Market:

A position sensor may indicate absolute position (location) or relative position (displacement), in terms of linear travel, rotational angle, or three-dimensional space. It is majorly used in medical equipment’s, drive-by-wire cars and aircraft systems, packaging machines, etc. It provides positional feedback to the device. Position sensor is used to measure angular, linear, or multi-axis displacement whereas linear sensors are used to detect linear position and angular sensors are used to detect angular position. Many types of position sensors are available in the market such as Eddy–current based position sensor, capacitive position sensors, hall effect based magnetic position sensors, linear voltage differential transformers, optical position sensors, fiber-optic position sensor, and magnetostrictive linear position sensor.

Position Sensor market report is segmented on the basis of type, contact type, output, application, end user and regional & country level. Based upon type, position sensor market is classified into linear position sensors and rotary position sensors. Based upon contact type, position sensor market is classified into non-contact type and contact type. Based upon output, position sensor market is classified into digital output and analog output. Based upon content, position sensor market is classified into news, weather, sports, health & wellness and vertically oriented content. Based upon application, position sensor market is classified into machine tools, robotics, motion systems, material handling, test equipment and others. Based upon end users, position sensor market is classified into manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace, packaging, healthcare, electronics and others.

Key Players for Position Sensor –

Position Sensor market report covers prominent players are Honeywell, SICK AG, AMS AG,TE Connectivity, MTS Systems, Vishay, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Allegro MicroSystems, Renishaw, Heidenhain, Hans Turck, Novotechnik, Siko, Piher Sensors, Alliance Sensors, Hamamatsu Photonics, Broadcom, GE Measurement & Control, Methode Electronics, IFM Efector and others.

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Linear Position Sensors

Rotary Position Sensors

By Contact Type:

Non-Contact Type

Contact Type

By Output:

Digital Output

Analog Output

By End-user:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace

Packaging

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

By Application:

Machine Tools

Robotics

Motion Systems

Material Handling

Test Equipment

Others

