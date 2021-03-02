Embolotherapy Market Set to Surge Sharply in Coming Years

The global embolotherapy market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2019–2024). More than 840,000 new liver cancer cases were diagnosed around the world in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). Similarly, other severe diseases, such as kidney cancer, aneurysms, and varicose veins, are also increasing in prevalence due to genetic predisposition, environmental factors, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and alcohol abuse.

Several embolic agents and support devices are used for the procedure, of which embolic agents are used more. This is because of the advent of technologically advanced agents, such as radioactive Y-90 microspheres, which are utilized in the treatment of primary and secondary liver diseases, as well as calibrated microspheres, which are used during bland embolization. Moreover, the usage of embolic agents is increasing in interventional radiology procedures, which further helps augment the demand for these embolotherapy products.

Thus, with further advancements in the management methods for cancer and other advanced-stage diseases, which would lead to the availability of enhanced embolic agents, the preference for embolotherapy would keep surging.

