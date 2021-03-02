Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market is Booming in Upcoming Year | ACCUREC Recycling GmbH,American Manganese Inc.,Battery Solutions,BMW AG

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Category, Battery Type, EV Type, End Use, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Key Segments Studied in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

Global EV battery reuse and recycling market will reach $5,391.8 million by 2027, growing by 54.2% annually over 2020-2027 driven by reducing battery waste and costly battery disposal, demand for electric vehicles, and focus on sustainable transportation.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 80 figures, this 164-page report “Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Category, Battery Type, EV Type, End Use, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global EV battery reuse and recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global EV battery reuse and recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Battery Type, EV Type, End Use, and Region.

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Reuse of EV Batteries

Recycling of EV Batteries

– Hydro-metallurgical Process

– Pyro-metallurgical Process

– Other Processes

Based on Battery Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

– Lithium-ion Batteries

– Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries

– Lead-acid Batteries

– Other Battery Types

Based on EV Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on End Use, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

– Electric Cars

– Electric Buses

– Energy Storage Systems

– Other End Uses

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Category, Battery Type, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

American Manganese Inc.

Battery Solutions

BMW AG

China Aviation Lithium Battery Company Limited

G & P Service

LI-CYCLE CORP.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Recupyl

Retriev Technologies

SITRASA

SNAM S.A.S.

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Umicore

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

