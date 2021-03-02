Edge Data Center Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

The edge data center market is predicted to attain a revenue of $53.1 billion by 2030, increasing from $5.3 billion in 2019, progressing at a 25.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). On the basis of application, the market is divided into IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, government, healthcare, logistics & transportation. Out of these, the IT & telecom division held the major share of the market in 2019.

The rising IT spending across the globe and increasing requirement for efficient IT services are leading to growth of the category. Other than this, the BFSI industry is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus of financial institutions on expanding digital services that they are offering, including digital trade management, online banking, and digital transactions. In addition to this, the rising requirement for securely processing and storing the data of customers is predicted to drive division’s growth.

Geographically, the edge data center market was dominated by North America in 2019, owing to the increasing government financial incentives for establishing data centers, commercialization of the 5G technology, and surging data traffic. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, which can be ascribed to the rising adoption of IoT and increasing government initiatives in the region.

