E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Emerging Players, Growth Analysis And Precise Outlook – 2026

The global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market features a diversified and highly fragmented vendor landscape, with players focusing on rising growth opportunities across emerging economies, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Rising numbers of stringent regulations pertaining to the proper management and disposal of e-waste in emerging economies are compelling companies to expanding across regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America through mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market are Umicore N.V., LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Boliden Group, Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd., and Ultromext Ltd.

According to the report, the global printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market will expand at an impressive 7.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2027. At this pace, the market is expected to rise to a potential of 3.32 mn tons by 2027. Over the same period, the market for e-scrap is expected to clock in a CAGR of 5.6%.

Household Appliances to Continue to Remain Key Source of e-scrap and PCB e-scrap

Of the key sources of e-scrap and PCB e-scrap, the segment of household appliances presently accounts for the dominant share of the total volume acquired by the overall market. The segment is also expected to remain the key contributor of e-scrap and PCB e-scrap over the next few years owing to the rising usage of complex electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and a variety of connected devices.

From a geographical perspective, the market in Asia Pacific is presently the most promising and lucrative regional market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap. The thriving consumer electronics industry and the rising regulations pertaining to the proper disposal of e-waste and the increased demand for copper and other metals in the fields of telecommunication and construction in the region are the key factors attributed to its dominance. The regional market is expected to rise to a revenue valuation of US$ 35.38 bn by 2027.

Increased Numbers of Regulations Mandating Proper Management of E-waste to Drive Market

Some of the key factors working in favor of the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market are the rising volumes of e-waste across the globe and the increased demand for effective technologies and systems for the efficient recycling, management, or disposal of such waste. The massive rise in uptake of consumer electronics across a number of regional market and the consecutive rise in their disposal, as the increasingly affluent middle-class population globally prefers new and advanced variants of these products, is also expected to drive the market.

The increased demand for the recovery of precious metals from disposed electronic devices across a number of economies has also accentuated the need for e-scrap recycling across the globe. Moreover, the focus of economies on the recovery of precious metals as an important part of efficient resource management practices in a number of countries has led to a significant rise in proper e-waste recycling facilities globally, thus driving the market.