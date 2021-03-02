E-Discovery Market Size 2020: by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application

The research and analysis conducted in E-Discovery Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and E-Discovery industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, E-Discovery Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global E-Discovery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.49 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 69.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to the increasing adoption of electronic display devices equipped with the capabilities of interacting with various electrical appliances.

E-discovery or electronic discovery is a process in which electronic data is brought, located or searched with the intention of using it as a civil evidence or in any legal proceedings. It can also work offline on a particular computer. It has its wide application in government, legal sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, energy and utilities, healthcare, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, and others. Growing litigations globally and stringent policy and compliance regulations worldwide may act as the major driver in the growth of global e-discovery market. On the other hand high costing involved in solutions and services may hamper the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Proliferation of IoT devices across various verticals and overabundance of stored data

Increase in the number of litigations across the globe

Focus on proactive governance with data analytics and emergence of new content sources

Market Restraints:

Higher cost of eDiscovery platforms and services

Contradiction between data protection and eDiscovery

Segmentation: Global E-Discovery Market

By Solution Legal Hold Early Case Assessment Data Processing Technology Assisted Review Data Production

By Deployment Type Cloud On-Premises

By Organisation Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Vertical Government and Public Sector Legal Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Energy and Utilities Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing IT and Telecommunications Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Google Cloud join forces to accelerate innovation with hybrid cloud solutions optimized for containerized applications, This will also deliver ‘Everything’ as a Service to get a cloud experience everywhere and leverage the speed and agility of clouds, and avoid single cloud lock-in.

In January, 2019, CloudNine announced substantial technology enhancements and updated product names on its discovery software products. The CloudNine product suite now includes CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance, CloudNine Explore, and CloudNine Review.

Competitive Analysis

Global e-discovery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-discovery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the e-discovery market are Xerox Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, FTI Consulting, Inc., OpenText Corp., Relativity, AccessData, ZyLAB, Exterro, Inc., Nuix, Logikcull, Swiftype, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Cicayda, Ipro Tech, LLC, Sherpa Software, Safelink, Zapproved LLC., NextPoint, Inc., SysTools, DFLABS SPA, Docket Alarm, Inc., LexisNexis., Algolia and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of E-Discovery market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on E-Discovery market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the E-Discovery market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in E-Discovery market.

