Donor Management Software Market 2021 Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Bloomerang, Community Software Solutions, DonorDrive, DonorSnap, Neon One, Oracle, Salsa Labs, SofterWare, Trail, Virtuous

The donor management software are useful for keeping track of fund raising activities within an organization or institution. It helps fundraisers stay connected with their donor base, raise response rates, and improve retention. Effective donation management is essential for transaction related information, functionality, reporting, and integrations. The donor management software market is rapidly gaining traction in most of the developed regions including North America and Europe.

The donor management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption of cloud-based services and use of automation services among organizations. Mobile optimization and user-friendly apps has further encouraged the growth of the donor management software market. However, lack of awareness may hinder the market growth in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of online donations and changing donation methods are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for vendors in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bloomerang

Community Software Solutions, Inc.

DonorDrive

DonorSnap

Neon One, LLC

Oracle Corporation

Salsa Labs, Inc

SofterWare, Inc.

Trail Software

Virtuous Software, LLC

The global donor management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment and end user. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as nonprofits, foundations, charity associations, education institution, and others.

