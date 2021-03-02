Digital Assurance Market Briefing and Future Outlook 2021-2026 (Pandemic Impact Analysis) | Atos SE, Capgemini SE, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Hexaware Technologies, Micro Focus

The Digital Assurance Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Digital Assurance market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Digital Assurance market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Digital Assurance market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Digital Assurance industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Digital Assurance Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Assurance Market: Atos SE, Capgemini SE, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Hexaware Technologies, Micro Focus, Accenture plc, Cigniti Technologies, Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Company, Software Quality Systems AG, Maven Infosoft Pvt Ltd, Sixth Gear Studios, Thinksys Inc, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593493/digital-assurance-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Healthcare sector is expected to register significant growth

– The global pandemic COVID-19 spreading across the world, led by growing health concerns and implementing the stay-at-home policy has effectively impacted the world of digital health. Also, there has been a trend in the growth of mobile healthcare applications in the market. For instance, In March 2020, the Indian government introduced the “AROGYASETU” mobile app to create awareness against the virus.

– Similarly, there is also growth in the number of avid users of these healthcare apps. There is evolving competition in the digital health application market. Hence businesses, to stand out at the top of the list with high FRD, are required to develop bug-free, easy to use software applications to maintain their competitive position. This instance showcases a positive outlook of the market and is expected to increase digital assurance adoption.

Americas to Hold Significant Market Share

– The Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth majoring owing to the economies in the region that hold the tremendous potential to grow towards the digital transformation. Each economy, including China, India, and Japan, among others, has developed a niche market for themselves towards specific ICT segments. The region is home to a few of the market players, including TCS, Hexaware, and Maveric Systems, among others.

– As the region has been moving towards the digital future, COVID-19 has created greater urgency towards it with instances such as workspaces, customer, and partner interaction been moved online. With growing transformation, quality assurance also needs to balance multiple conflicting priorities. These include the need to support the rapidly changing technology landscape and the requirement for greater speed deliver both while ensuring omnichannel experiences for the users.

Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020: Micro Focus announced that its partnering with its Alliance partner Wipro Limited. Both companies have aligned their solutions to help the customer business continuity amidst the COVID-19 epidemic. The services include Digital Assurance as a Service, Agile Anywhere for Seamless Software Delivery, Monitor Connectivity, and Virtual Desk BCP.

– June 2020: Atos SE announced its agreement to acquire Paladion, a US-based global provider of managed security services. The company aims to strengthen and further leverage its portfolio of global cybersecurity services, including security testing and network testing. Further, the company also states that this acquisition would benefit its growth in evolving markets and allow it to globally deliver services at competitive costs.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Digital Assurance Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593493/digital-assurance-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Digital Assurance Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Digital Assurance market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.