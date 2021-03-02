Dental Fluoride Treatment Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Analysis , Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market: Introduction

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fluoridated water reduces tooth decay by about 25%. Fluoride treatments are typically professional treatments containing a high concentration of fluoride that a dentist or hygienist applies to a person’s teeth to improve health and reduce the risk of cavities. Fluoride treatments applied by a dentist are especially good for people with a higher risk of tooth decay or erosion. Depending on the oral health, a dentist is likely to recommend fluoride treatments every 6 to 12 months. Particularly during the growing phase of life, adequate fluoride on the teeth is essential to prevent caries.

Key Drivers of Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

Awareness about Oral Care

Knowledge about oral health is considered to be an important prerequisite for health-related behavior. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), promotion of oral health is a cost-effective strategy to reduce the burden of oral diseases and maintain oral health and quality of life. Community educational programs by health professionals, in collaboration with print and media, would also be effective in spreading awareness and importance of proper dental care.

Increase in Geriatric Population

According to the WHO, the global population is increasing at the annual rate of 1.7%, while the population of those over 65 years is increasing at a rate of 2.5%. The fastest growing population segment in most countries is the adults older than 80 years, which, according to the United Nations estimates, is likely to make up nearly 20% of the world’s population. Nutritional risk factors in the geriatric population and careful screening can intervene in the early stages, which can be termed valuable and effective. The geriatric population loses its teeth and even leads to fluoride.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global dental fluoride treatment market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to an increase in research & development and technologically advanced products being introduced in the market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period owing to advanced facilities provided by the hospital infrastructure in the region.

The dental fluoride treatment market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and acceptance and adoption of new techniques in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

The global dental fluoride treatment market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of several key players. Leading players operating in the global dental fluoride treatment market include:

Colgate

Philips

Dentsply Sirona

VOCO

DÜRRDENTAL

Young Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products

DMG Dental

Church & Dwight

