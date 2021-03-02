Data Center Virtualization Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Virtualization Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Virtualization industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Virtualization Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global data center virtualization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.36% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The data contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of private clouds and increasing growth in data center traffic are the factor for the market growth.
Data centers virtualization is essentially a method of developing, creating and implementing a data center on virtualization and cloud computing technologies. It mainly allows the virtualization of physical servers in a data center facility together with networking, storage, and other devices and equipment for infrastructure. It consists of different tools and services which help the datacentre to perform different functions. It can be used to provide various virtualized data centers on the same physical infrastructure that can be used concurrently by distinct organisations.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand to reduce enterprise operational cost will drive the growth of this market
- Growing prevalence of unified and centralized management of data centers also accelerates the market growth
- Increasing data center complexities boost the market growth
- It ability to provide backing up data more easily will also act as a driver for the market
Market Restraints:
- Data center localization will restrain the market growth
- Lack of skilled and trained professional will also hamper the growth of this market
- Unutilized servers is another factor impeding the market growth
Segmentation: Global Data Center Virtualization Market
By Type
- Advisory & Implementation Services
- Optimization Services
- Managed Services
- Technical Support Services
- Type 1 Hypervisor
- Type 2 Hypervisor
- Host Machine
- Guest Machine
- Paravirtualization Tools
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- IT & Telecommunication
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail & SCM
- Media & Entertainment
- Manufacturing & Automotive
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, VMware Inc announced the acquisition of Avi Networks Inc. The agreement highlights VMware’s basic change from being the expert firms to becoming the seller of choice for businesses shifting to hybrid and cloud for mission-critical virtualization. This purchase will further advance Virtual Cloud Network vision, where software-defined distributed network architecture covers all infrastructures and links all parts together with the public cloud automation and programming capabilities
- In May 2017, Ivanti announced the launch of their new asset management (SAM) tool Data Center Discovery which is specially designed to increase the visibility in data center. This transparency disperses virtualization and clustering layers to allow for adequate reconciliation and optimized spending of software. This software will provide customer with discovery, lifecycle and workflow management which is required for an effective ITAM solution
Competitive Analysis
Global data center virtualization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center virtualization market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center virtualization market are VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc, Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, Radiant Communications Corp, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, OpenStack, Mindsight, Nutanix, Dell, Red Hat, Inc., ServerAdminz Limited, Integra Networks, Ivanti among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Data Center Virtualization market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Virtualization market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Virtualization market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Virtualization market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
