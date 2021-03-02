Data Center Outsourcing Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Outsourcing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Outsourcing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Outsourcing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data center outsourcing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of specialist IT-based service outsourcing so that they can better handle the deployment and maintenance of IT infrastructure.

Data center outsourcing is the combination of service offering provided by specialised IT organizations wherein they are responsible for the management of data center infrastructure and their associated components, in relation to their deployment, maintenance, monitoring and optimal operating. The consumer organization outsource these services from specialised IT providers because of their expertise in management.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from various end-users for IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in preference for shared infrastructural services is expected to boost the growth of the market as it results in low-cost of operations

High growth of various industries resulting in greater demand for virtual storage services can drive the market growth

High levels of expenditure incurred on various IT services and business technology services; is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of expertise and skilled professionals regarding data center outsourcing services is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications in the infrastructure of various data centers resulting in complicated integration of different consumer data; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Outsourcing Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services Professional Service Support & Maintenance



By Service Type

Data Centre Application Outsourcing

Enterprise Application Outsourcing

Network Application Outsourcing

Others

By Servers

Rack

Virtual

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Organizations

Large Organizations

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Wipro Limited announced that they had divested their business relating to hosted data center services to Ensono for USD 405 million. This acquisition will improve Ensono’s business capabilities while also focusing on expansion of geographical footprint. This acquisition will help Ensono in realising their strategy of providing specialised IT services at a global scale

In July 2017, Bridge Data Centres announced that they had decided to invest USD 500 million over the period of two years in the Indian market to meet the growing demand for data centers and associated services from the region. Bridge Data Centers deals in providing specialised outsourcing services, data center acquisitions, operation & colocation services and greenfield development

Competitive Analysis

Global data center outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center outsourcing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center outsourcing market are Hitachi Consulting Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Dell; IBM Corporation; HCL Technologies Limited; Accenture; Atos SE; Capgemini; Cognizant; Bridge Data Centres; Infosys Limited; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Tech Mahindra Limited; Unisys; Ensono; FUJITSU; T-Systems International GmbH; CGI Inc. and CompuCom Systems, Inc. among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Center Outsourcing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Outsourcing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Outsourcing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Outsourcing market.

