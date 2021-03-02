Data Center Busway Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Busway Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Busway industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Busway Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Data Center Busway Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of demand for energy efficient power distribution systems.

Data center busway are electrical components specially designed for uninterrupted distribution of power supply from the source of energy to the various consuming components. These electric components are equipped with inlet box, switch box, protection components such as fuse, circuits and voltage regulators and power transmission systems. These busways are attached close to the power supply unit and are interconnected to the consuming electrical components

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of data center colocations globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing number of data centers installation and integration globally is boosting this market growth

Significant advantages of busway trunking systems in data centers over traditional cabling infrastructure also drivers the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limitations regarding the installation method results in lower temperature stability rate which hampers the market growth

Complications arising due to the cable accumulation in these components is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Busway Market

By Product

Air Splicing Busway (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Busway (CMC)

High Strength Enclosed Busway (CFW)

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Others

By Type

3-Phase 4-Wire

3-Phase 5-Wire

Others

By Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare & Retail

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Legrand announced that they had acquired Universal Electric Corporation, manufacturers of the “Starline” brand of busway associated product offerings. This acquisition is evident of the strategy that Legrand works with, i.e. expansion of their business capabilities and geographical presence with the help of mergers, acquisitions

In September 2017, PDI announced the launch of “Quick Connect Tap Off Box” designed for overhead power busway distribution systems. This product launch is designed to improve the maintaining requirements while easing the installation processes while also helping in the management of energy to increase the revenue generations

Competitive Analysis

Global data center busway market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center busway market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center busway market are Universal Electric Corporation; Eaton; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; EAE Inc.; Markwell; Vertiv Group Corp.; Delta Power Solutions; Vass Electrical Industries; WETOWN ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED; Anord Mardix Inc.; ABB; PDI; Applied Power Solutions; Legrand; Site Preparation Management Co,.Ltd. and Somet among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Center Busway market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Busway market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Busway market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Busway market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

