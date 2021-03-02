Covid-19 Impact on Stepper Motor Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

The stepper motor market growth is expected to advance at a 4.6% CAGR in the coming years, as mentioned in a P&S Intelligence study. In recent years, many technical advancements have taken place, which have led to the miniaturization of many devices and equipment. This, in turn, has led to the demand for miniaturized machinery components. There has been a growing demand for the scaled-down stepper motors in the stepper motor market, due to the rising popularity of the miniaturized electronics.

Among all these, the industrial machinery division accounted for the largest revenue share of the stepper motor market in 2019, which is due to the growing utilization of stepper motors for several industrial automation applications. Technological advancements such as easier component integration are resulting in the improvement of the performance of these devices, and are thus, making them a popular choice.

Due to the several advantages offered by these motors over the other variants such as greater torque, lower stepping rate, and higher efficiency at lower speeds, the sales of these motors will rise considerably in the future. The greater reliability and low maintenance requirements of these motors will also contribute to the soaring popularity of these motors in the forthcoming years. Across the globe, the stepper motor market recorded the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the years gone by.

